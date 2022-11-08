What's new

Iran Wins Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup for Fourth Time

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran defeated three-time champion Brazil 2-1 on Sunday to win the Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup for the fourth time.​

In the match, held in Dubai’s Main Stadium, Mohammad Ahmadzadeh gave Team Melli a lead in the first period and Saeid Piramoon made it 2-0 in the second period.
Catarino made it 2-1 with four minutes remaining.
Iran had defeated the UAE 5-2 in the semifinal round of the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.
Team Melli also defeated Paraguay, the US and Japan in the tournament.
The competition was held in Dubai, the UAE, from November 1 to 5.
Russia and Iran are the most successful teams, having won the title four times.

😍😍 🇮🇷

