Iran Wins Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup for Fourth Time​

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran defeated three-time champion Brazil 2-1 on Sunday to win the Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup for the fourth time.​

In the match, held in Dubai’s Main Stadium, Mohammad Ahmadzadeh gave Team Melli a lead in the first period and Saeid Piramoon made it 2-0 in the second period.Catarino made it 2-1 with four minutes remaining.Iran had defeated the UAE 5-2 in the semifinal round of the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.Team Melli also defeated Paraguay, the US and Japan in the tournament.The competition was held in Dubai, the UAE, from November 1 to 5.Russia and Iran are the most successful teams, having won the title four times.