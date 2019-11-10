What's new

IRAN Will Enrich Uranium to 60% If Needed

Aramagedon

Aramagedon

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2015
8,471
-12
14,214
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei Says Iran May Enrich Uranium Up To 60% Purity If Needed

www.newschainonline.com

Khamenei says Iran may enrich uranium up to 60% purity if needed

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Tehran may enrich uranium up to 60% purity if the country needed it, state TV reported, adding that Tehran will never yield to the US pressure over the country's nuclear work.
www.newschainonline.com www.newschainonline.com


Once the green carti west lover government of Hassan Fereydoun aka Rouhani is gone Iran may do many good things.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Aramagedon
Iran ready to enrich uranium to 5, 20 or 60 percent if needed: AEOI spokesman
2 3
Replies
40
Views
3K
OldTwilight
O
kamranofficial
Iran will restart uranium enrichment programme and roll back on key parts of nuclear.
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
raptor22
raptor22
Aramagedon
Iran’s 5 countermeasures to extension of arms embargo
Replies
0
Views
627
Aramagedon
Aramagedon
DavidSling
Arabic media: Israeli cyberattack struck Natanz nuclear facility
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
Trench Broom
T
Aspen
Iran: UHPC smart concrete among the toughest in the world, designed to withstand earthquakes & bombs
Replies
0
Views
319
Aspen
Aspen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom