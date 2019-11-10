Aramagedon
Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei Says Iran May Enrich Uranium Up To 60% Purity If Needed
Once the green carti west lover government of Hassan Fereydoun aka Rouhani is gone Iran may do many good things.
Khamenei says Iran may enrich uranium up to 60% purity if needed
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Tehran may enrich uranium up to 60% purity if the country needed it, state TV reported, adding that Tehran will never yield to the US pressure over the country's nuclear work.
www.newschainonline.com
