IRAN will display its most advanced drone later this week

Official: Newly Built Drone Much Advanced than Previous Models​

Deputy Defense Minister for Industrial and Research Affairs Mohammad Eslami told reporters today that Iran will display Hemaseh (Epic) drone on Thursday.Regarding the features and specification of the new drone, Eslami said thatHe added that Iran is working on designing and production of 40 types of drones, 30 of which are already in the production phase.Earlier, Defense Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said Iran plans to display a newandUAV in the next few days.Speaking to reporters, Vahidi said his ministry will unveil "several naval achievements, drones and missiles" on the sidelines of a conference due to be held in Tehran this week to commemorate the defense ministry's martyrs.Iran has recently made giant advancements in aerospace industries, specially in designing and manufacturing pilotless drones.On February 2, Iran unveiled an advanced home-made aircraft, named Qaher 313, in a ceremony attended by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.The new aircraft has a unique face in terms of shape and structure and its design is unique in the world.The aircraft's broken wing design has gifted it the ability to fly in different low, mid and high altitudes.