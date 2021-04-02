What's new

IRAN will display its most advanced drone later this week

SOHEIL

SOHEIL

Official: Newly Built Drone Much Advanced than Previous Models​

TEHRAN (FNA)- Iran is building tens of different types of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), a senior Iranian defense official announced on Monday, adding that the country will display its most advanced drone later this week.

Deputy Defense Minister for Industrial and Research Affairs Mohammad Eslami told reporters today that Iran will display Hemaseh (Epic) drone on Thursday.

Regarding the features and specification of the new drone, Eslami said that Hemaseh enjoys higher capabilities compared with other Iran-made UAVs, can fly at higher altitudes and enjoys longer flight endurance.

He added that Iran is working on designing and production of 40 types of drones, 30 of which are already in the production phase.

Earlier, Defense Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said Iran plans to display a new reconnaissance and combat UAV in the next few days.

Speaking to reporters, Vahidi said his ministry will unveil "several naval achievements, drones and missiles" on the sidelines of a conference due to be held in Tehran this week to commemorate the defense ministry's martyrs.

Iran has recently made giant advancements in aerospace industries, specially in designing and manufacturing pilotless drones.

On February 2, Iran unveiled an advanced home-made aircraft, named Qaher 313, in a ceremony attended by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The new aircraft has a unique face in terms of shape and structure and its design is unique in the world.

The aircraft's broken wing design has gifted it the ability to fly in different low, mid and high altitudes.

mohsen

mohsen

@Soheil, your title doesn't match the news, Is it from another source?
 
SOHEIL

SOHEIL

mohsen said:
@Soheil, your title doesn't match the news, Is it from another source?
TEHRAN (FNA)- Iran is building tens of different types of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), a senior Iranian defense official announced on Monday, adding that the country will display its most advanced drone later this week.
 
mohsen

mohsen

Soheil said:
TEHRAN (FNA)- Iran is building tens of different types of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), a senior Iranian defense official announced on Monday, adding that the country will display its most advanced drone later this week.
in barobache fars ham har az gahi ye chizaie vasate tarjome ekhtera mikonan.
http://www.farsnews.com/newstext.php?nn=13920216000857
harfi as pishrafteh tarin nist.
 
Abii

Abii

ResurgentIran said:
I wish they'd stop making all these damm announcements, and just show us the stuff!!
ding ding ding

we have a winner

these sorts of news are for people like Soheil. Not surprisingly he posts the majority of these type of "news" on the forum.

What happened to all the sat launches that we promised Soheil?
 
BordoEnes

BordoEnes

Its all or nothing if its 'Most advanced'.

Either we rip on you for years because of some lame UAV or we will actually be impressed :)
 
mohsen

mohsen

Abii said:
ding ding ding

we have a winner

these sorts of news are for people like Soheil. Not surprisingly he posts the majority of these type of "news" on the forum.

What happened to all the sat launches that we promised Soheil?
as the persian say:
diro zood dare, vali sukhto suz nadare.
 
Surenas

Surenas

BordoEnes said:
Its all or nothing if its 'Most advanced'.

Either we rip on you for years because of some lame UAV or we will actually be impressed :)
Please, armchair general, enlighten us with your omniscient knowledge of advanced drones, sitting behind your computer desk all the way from Holland. How is our Einstein-Turk going to review a drone without having any knowledge or info about it?
 
BordoEnes

BordoEnes

Surenas said:
Please, armchair general, enlighten us with your omniscient knowledge of advanced drones, sitting behind your computer desk all the way from Holland. How is our Einstein-Turk going to review a drone without having any knowledge or info?
What are you talking about? According to the news its said 'Most advanced Drone', So it will be something we are either very impressed of or will be a big disappointment dependent on the actual drone. Nothing insulting here.
 
Surenas

Surenas

BordoEnes said:
What are you talking about? According to the news its said 'Most advanced Drone', So it will be something we are either very impressed of or will be a big disappointment dependent on the actual drone. Nothing insulting here.
I mean, how is one going to judge a drone by his advancement, without having any knowledge about it. A drone is more than his appereance. I don't think they would release much info about this drone.
 
