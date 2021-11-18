Iran: Widespread Corruption, Fake Diplomas, Ph.Ds. Sold at $9000 - Iran Focus The Iranian regime's structural corruption is currently the most devastating form of corruption.

Corruption in the issuing degrees of education

Sale of all education degrees by an official inquiry

Professional technical diploma: 2 million Tomans

High school diploma: 3 million Tomans

Azad University Associate: 6 million Tomans

Bachelor of Azad University: 9 million Tomans

Master’s degree: 15 million Tomans

Doctorate with design and dissertation: 38 million Tomans

Duration of work for preparing the documents:

Diploma: 15 working days

Associate: 20 working days

Bachelor: 20 working days

Master: 45 working days

Doctor: 60 working days