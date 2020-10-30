What's new

Iran water crisis spurs protests

PeaceGen

PeaceGen

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,772
0
313
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
Iran water crisis spurs protests
Severe water shortages in Iran's oil-rich southwest have prompted street protests as the country faces its worst drought in 50 years.

Local : 2021-07-16(Friday) 08:08:24
Found via nicer.app/news

salt water to fresh water and salt - full technical specs for free

Freshwater from seawater using solarpower and off-the-shelf existing components Freshwater from seawater using solarpower and off-the-shelf existing components, page of Copylefted (donated to humanity) 2016-08(Aug)-07 Table of Contents Table of Contents Motivation, Copyright status...
defence.pk

maybe Iran's leaders ought to see to their people's needs rather than pursue weapons programs..
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
3,139
-4
5,344
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Maybe Americas leaders and affiliated pariah states, ought to stop trying to cause this civilian suffering in first place, rather than pursue U.S. hegemony through terror, oppression and abuse.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
Muslims are strangely obsessed with cartoons, all while there are very real crimes over which they should be angry at France
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
3K
Maarkhoor
Maarkhoor
D
Water crisis spurs protests in Iran
Replies
3
Views
418
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
Taimoor Khan
Is this the beginning of an Israeli Spring?
2
Replies
17
Views
728
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
timmy_area51
How Jew-Friendly Persia Became Anti-Semitic Iran
Replies
10
Views
704
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
Exploring the Rationale for Decentralization in Iraq and its Constraints (informative read)
Replies
4
Views
430
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom