Iran warns US to 'accept reality' over China's rise as global superpower

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
IRAN has warned President Joe Biden that the US and West must "accept reality" over China's rise as the world's leading economic superpower.
By TIM MCNULTY
PUBLISHED: 14:56, Sat, Jan 30, 2021 |

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has told US President Joe Biden that the United States must realise we no longer live "in a Western-centered world." He pointed to the rising threat of China as an example of the West's waning influence over global affairs. The Iranian insider's comments came as Tehran and Washington locked horns over sanctions and Iran's nuclear weapon's programme. The diplomat also had strong words for European leaders over their lack of decisive action in recent conflicts.

Mr Zarif told RT there had been a "transfer" of power away from the western countries towards China and Russia on the world stage.

He said: "The world has changed. We have a multitude of players. We have a transfer of the centres of power.

"We do not live in a Western-centered world.

"And they will have to come along and they have to accept that reality."

"Now they see China as an emerging power that is going to Surpass the United States in terms of economic power

"They see the presence of Russia in resolving major conflicts. It's not the United States that's resolving the conflict in Syria, it is Russia, Iran and Turkey that are resolving the conflict in Syria," he added.

Moving onto the recent conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Karabakh region, he said: "It's not the United States that's resolving the problem in Karabakh.

"It's again Russia plus regional countries that are doing that."


The Iranian official also emphasised the European Union lack of influence over the crisis which ended in a Russian brokered ceasefire.

"You heard what the Europeans said about Karabakh and you heard what happened in Karabakh," he said.

Mr Zarif has also urged the US to lift sanctions before talks on the Middle Eastern nation's nuclear programme can resume.

Mr Zarif's remarks are likely to increase tensions with Mr Biden's administration.


The new US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has insisted that Tehran must curb its nuclear programme before any easing of sanctions.

However, Mr Zarif told reporters that this is "not practical and will not happen."

He added: "If the United States fulfils its obligations, we will fulfil our obligations in full."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA) was the signature foreign policy achievement of President Obama's administration.

PS: China never wants to be a superpowr, superpower is a bad word in Chinese language.
 
retaxis

retaxis

Nov 16, 2007
America greatest enemy is its demographics. What will happen to America when it becomes minority majority nation? Civil war? rich exodus? Anything can happen in the next 50 years in America.
 
