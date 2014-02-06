What's new

Iran warns U.S. against 'strategic mistake' after Trump's threat

Iran warns U.S. against 'strategic mistake' after Trump's threat
21:37, 15-Sep-2020

Iran warned the U.S. on Tuesday against making a "strategic mistake" after the U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Tehran over reports it planned to avenge the killing of top general Qasem Soleimani.

"We hope that they do not make a new strategic mistake and certainly in the case of any strategic mistake, they will witness Iran's decisive response," Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told a televised news conference.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2020-09-...ke-after-Trump-s-threat-TOjgleWikM/index.html


Iran rejects 'baseless' US report of retaliatory assassination plan
Monday, 14 September 2020 10:26 AM

Iran has vehemently dismissed a US report that Tehran planned to kill a US diplomat in retaliation for American assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

The outright rebuttal by Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeid Khatibzadeh on Monday came after Politico news website claimed that Iran had sought to assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks.
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020...plot-South-Africa-ambasador-General-Soleimani
 
