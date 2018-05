Official sources told The Express Tribune that a senior Iranian official informed a delegation led by Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf Ali that Iran have credible intelligence reports that the US has relocated Da’esh and its heads Abu Bakar Baghdadi to Afghanistan.

The official also informed that the US and Israel intend to turn Pakistan and Iran into another Syria, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan.

Foreign policy experts are giving much importance to Iranian message regarding Da’esh’s presence in Afghanistan and the support provided to it by the US.

Recently, Tajikistan’s ambassador in Pakistan, while addressing a news conference on May 16, expressed concern over the increase in the influence of Da’esh in Afghanistan, adding that its presence is big threat for the peace of whole region.