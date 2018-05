They should have just built nukes from the start.



After signing the deal with the "Good Cop" Obama, Iran poured cement into their Arak reactor, sent all their enriched uranium overseas, and let nuclear inspectors all over the country wherever they wanted.



But America never lived up to their side of the deal, in fact they sanctioned Iran over ballistic missile tests soon after, which aren't even a part of the JCPOA.



Now, "Bad Cop" Trump has ripped up the deal (which America never followed anyway), threatening war and sanctions if Iran doesn't sign a much much harder deal.



Wait for the "Goop Cop" to show up again after Iran signs the next deal, it might even be "Good Cop" Trump like he is current doing with Kim Jong Un. Why play this game where Iran has to do everything and give up everything while America has to give up nothing.

