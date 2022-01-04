What's new

Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial

Falcon29

Falcon29

BANNED
Apr 13, 2013
23,366
-10
21,244
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking on the second anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the United States, said that former U.S. President Donald Trump must face trial for the killing or Tehran would take revenge.
..
..
www.reuters.com

Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, speaking on the second anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the United States, said that former U.S. President Donald Trump must face trial for the killing or Tehran would take revenge.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

...
...

More 'resistance' by pathetic 'resistance axis' which is nothing more than symbolic propaganda. Never kill or injure a single Israeli or American soldier. Making pathetic excuses to cover up their intention of not even seeking to avenge their general. They don't have will nor intention in first place to fight US or Israel. It's propaganda to fight Muslims over power of region.

In 2024 Irani PM will also say they will give more time for US to try Trump. Then in 2030 same thing. Until 20 years later where its forgotten all together.
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 11, 2012
13,248
3
13,297
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
again some obsessed member lied and faked news
"
Iran PM says Iran delaying Soleimani revenge to give US at least 20 years to consider trying Trump
"
where in the Reuter article exactly this is came
andfor 100ds of time , we already said we take revenge and the revenge would be severe .
and also we said non of american generals and politican are in league with General soleymani so killing them won't be the revenge , the ultimate revenge would be throwing USA out of middle east and we half delivered that promise , so wait for the rest of it
 
X

XVIV

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 10, 2021
20
0
28
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Iran is incapable of directly hitting the US and its meek response of firing a couple of ballistic missiles at empty hangars is indicative of that. Credit where it is due - Trump called Iran's bluff in assassinating Soleimani. The threat of direct American intervention and devastation of the Iranian mainland put off the Iranians from even really targeting America's indirect interests in the region (namely Israel). Iran also knows that any attack on Israel, in response to the US or for some other reason, will be met by direct hits on its nuclear and other strategic facilities.

Iran has excelled, particularly in the last ten years, in expanding its influence through indirect assets in the form of Hezbollah, the Hash al Shabbi and other Shia militias. They have probably executed one of the greatest force multipliers. But it still cannot afford a direct confrontation with either Israel or the United States.

These are empty words for domestic consumption.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,739
-9
12,680
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
The hasbara troll is talking about Iranian PM. Bwhahah

Looks like, Mossad's Internet agents are not trained well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom