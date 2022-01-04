Iran vows revenge for Soleimani killing if Trump not put on trial

Iran is incapable of directly hitting the US and its meek response of firing a couple of ballistic missiles at empty hangars is indicative of that. Credit where it is due - Trump called Iran's bluff in assassinating Soleimani. The threat of direct American intervention and devastation of the Iranian mainland put off the Iranians from even really targeting America's indirect interests in the region (namely Israel). Iran also knows that any attack on Israel, in response to the US or for some other reason, will be met by direct hits on its nuclear and other strategic facilities.



Iran has excelled, particularly in the last ten years, in expanding its influence through indirect assets in the form of Hezbollah, the Hash al Shabbi and other Shia militias. They have probably executed one of the greatest force multipliers. But it still cannot afford a direct confrontation with either Israel or the United States.



These are empty words for domestic consumption.