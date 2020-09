Get Ya Wig Split said: You should know that everybody who had role in the event will be hit, and this is a serious message. We do prove everything in practice.”

Click to expand...

He and his friends will soil their pants as soon as he stops being the POTUS. I doubt that many Americans would want to go to war with a country that they consider dangerous over some stupid move made by some oddball like Trump back when he was the president (Let's not forget that he is disliked by at least half of the Americans at home).