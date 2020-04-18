What's new

Iran Uses Bomber Drones for First Time in Military Drills

3 November 2020, 11:35 GMT-5
A Karrar drone aircraft carrying a bomb.

A Karrar drone aircraft carrying a bomb.
Photographer: Mohsen Shandiz/Corbis Historical
Iran’s military used bomb-laden drones for the first time during army exercises, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.


The Iranian-made unmanned aircraft, named Karrar, dropped 500-pound (227-kilogram) bombs on ground targets during drills in the central province of Esfahan, IRNA said on Tuesday, quoting army spokesman Brigadier General Farhad Goudarzi.


Until now the bombs were carried by F-4 and F-5 fighter jets, he added.



Iran Says Intercepted U.S. Aircraft in Military Exercise


In September, Iran said a Karrar drone was used to intercept U.S. aircraft that entered Iran’s air defense zone during military exercises in the Persian Gulf.
flip.it

Iran’s military used bomb-laden drones for the first time during army exercises, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.
Pakistan should take a note on the massive advancements in Drone technologies and usages in our neighborhood. Turkey, Iran and China are all pioneering new warfare technologies and techniques. We need a lot of catching up to do.
 
This should be in the uav thread and the news and picture of karrar are from it's unveiling back around 2005-2006. At least the image and video is, though I'm not sure what the weight of the weapon is in the picture. So maybe the 500 pound capacity might be a new feature...
 
