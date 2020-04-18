Patriot786b2
Iran Uses Bomber Drones for First Time in Military Drills
3 November 2020, 11:35 GMT-5
A Karrar drone aircraft carrying a bomb.
Photographer: Mohsen Shandiz/Corbis Historical
Iran’s military used bomb-laden drones for the first time during army exercises, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.
The Iranian-made unmanned aircraft, named Karrar, dropped 500-pound (227-kilogram) bombs on ground targets during drills in the central province of Esfahan, IRNA said on Tuesday, quoting army spokesman Brigadier General Farhad Goudarzi.
Until now the bombs were carried by F-4 and F-5 fighter jets, he added.
Iran Says Intercepted U.S. Aircraft in Military Exercise
In September, Iran said a Karrar drone was used to intercept U.S. aircraft that entered Iran’s air defense zone during military exercises in the Persian Gulf.
