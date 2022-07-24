Iran used to support Iraqi Kurds, now they are enemies. What has happened?

It would have made sense to support them against Saddam, that is in early 2000s. After the invasion they became American clients. But they also received Iranian support against ISIS.I find it very strange.
Barzani admits to Iran arming him in 200X, well into the timeframe they began doing jobs for the US, and at around 2013-2014, things massively reverse.
What's the cause?
It would have made sense to support them against Saddam, that is in early 2000s. After the invasion they became American clients. But they also received Iranian support against ISIS.
Iran says that there are Israelis in Iraqi Kurdistan, there was even a missile strike by Iran on a mansion there. It was quite a show.I had impression Iran had no problem with Iraqi Kurds doing errands for the US, since they continued getting Iranian aid long after they turned into pretty much American favourite faction in Iraq, and never getting into any hostilities with Tehran.
Kurds are of different factions , we didn't provide the ones who were USA ally that much , if you don't forget , when Kurds didn't want remove their forces from Iraqi oil wells and Arab dominant area several years ago it was us who gave them ultimatum to leave those areasI had impression Iran had no problem with Iraqi Kurds doing errands for the US, since they continued getting Iranian aid long after they turned into pretty much American favourite faction in Iraq, and never getting into any hostilities with Tehran.
What has happened? Saddam fell.I find it very strange.
Barzani admits to Iran arming him in 200X, well into the timeframe they began doing jobs for the US, and at around 2013-2014, things massively reverse.
What's the cause?
I find it very strange.
Barzani admits to Iran arming him in 200X, well into the timeframe they began doing jobs for the US, and at around 2013-2014, things massively reverse.
What's the cause?
Kind of Persian I think,but distinct.Are Kurds Arabic or Turkic?