Iran used to support Iraqi Kurds, now they are enemies. What has happened?

Paul2

Nov 24, 2018
I find it very strange.

Barzani admits to Iran arming him in 200X, well into the timeframe they began doing jobs for the US, and at around 2013-2014, things massively reverse.

What's the cause?
 
ahaider97

ahaider97

Oct 15, 2021
Paul2 said:
I find it very strange.

Barzani admits to Iran arming him in 200X, well into the timeframe they began doing jobs for the US, and at around 2013-2014, things massively reverse.

What's the cause?
It would have made sense to support them against Saddam, that is in early 2000s. After the invasion they became American clients. But they also received Iranian support against ISIS.
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

Jan 11, 2012
aside from our support in defending themselves against ISIS , we were more ally with Talebani not Barezani , after his death our support for Kurds reduced dramatically .
 
Paul2

Nov 24, 2018
ahaider97 said:
It would have made sense to support them against Saddam, that is in early 2000s. After the invasion they became American clients. But they also received Iranian support against ISIS.
I had impression Iran had no problem with Iraqi Kurds doing errands for the US, since they continued getting Iranian aid long after they turned into pretty much American favourite faction in Iraq, and never getting into any hostilities with Tehran.
 
ahaider97

ahaider97

Oct 15, 2021
Paul2 said:
I had impression Iran had no problem with Iraqi Kurds doing errands for the US, since they continued getting Iranian aid long after they turned into pretty much American favourite faction in Iraq, and never getting into any hostilities with Tehran.
Iran says that there are Israelis in Iraqi Kurdistan, there was even a missile strike by Iran on a mansion there. It was quite a show.
 
Hack-Hook

Hack-Hook

Jan 11, 2012
Paul2 said:
I had impression Iran had no problem with Iraqi Kurds doing errands for the US, since they continued getting Iranian aid long after they turned into pretty much American favourite faction in Iraq, and never getting into any hostilities with Tehran.
Kurds are of different factions , we didn't provide the ones who were USA ally that much , if you don't forget , when Kurds didn't want remove their forces from Iraqi oil wells and Arab dominant area several years ago it was us who gave them ultimatum to leave those areas
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

Aug 2, 2021
Paul2 said:
I find it very strange.

Barzani admits to Iran arming him in 200X, well into the timeframe they began doing jobs for the US, and at around 2013-2014, things massively reverse.

What's the cause?
What has happened? Saddam fell.

Iran used to support Iraqi Kurds and Iraq supported Iranian Kurds in return. During the Iran-Iraq War,both countries fought against Kurds in their mountainous areas.

Even now,Kurds are divided in Iraq.
 
zhxy

zhxy

Mar 15, 2020
Paul2 said:
I find it very strange.

Barzani admits to Iran arming him in 200X, well into the timeframe they began doing jobs for the US, and at around 2013-2014, things massively reverse.

What's the cause?
The Kurds are just tools used by outside forces.
No longer valid, they will be thrown in the trash
 

