Iran used to support Iraqi Kurds, now they are enemies. What has happened?

Paul2 said: I had impression Iran had no problem with Iraqi Kurds doing errands for the US, since they continued getting Iranian aid long after they turned into pretty much American favourite faction in Iraq, and never getting into any hostilities with Tehran. Click to expand...

Kurds are of different factions , we didn't provide the ones who were USA ally that much , if you don't forget , when Kurds didn't want remove their forces from Iraqi oil wells and Arab dominant area several years ago it was us who gave them ultimatum to leave those areas