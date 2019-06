Nothing has been decided yet.



So I have no idea who those sources are or where they get their information from.



I would be surprised if US strikes Iran mainland in any shape or form. First of all a drone was shot down. Nobody goes to war over a drone.



Possible airstrike by US on an Iran drone base in Syria in an contested theater with Iran getting advanced notification via third parties is a possibility. Or US shoots down an Iranian drone that gets close to their warships in PG.



But a strike on Iranian soil is a major escalation.

