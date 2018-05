Sale of out dated F16



Sale of out dated F15

Sale of out dated Tanks

Excessive prices

Sale of bugged radar and avionics packages

Not easy when Uncle Saudi donate 300-500 billion ransom colleced from Muslims calling it oil sales and giving it to JewNice little operation US bankers inflate oil rates, uncle Saudi collects money from Muslims for oil sales , and nice big bag of money goes to Uncle Trump , who being Jew gives it to IsrealThen Uncle Saudi and Prince go to Europe beaches and enjoy their summer with their "special friends" drive around in their gold plated SUPER carsMean while C130 drop weapons for PKK kurdish rebels and now Afghan rouge forcesUS defence companies then go , time to make money from war in Middle eastI don't know sounds about right to meWAR = BUSINESS FOR US DEFENCE FIRMS