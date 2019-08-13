What's new

Iran unveils new portable radar

undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
6,991
-1
6,227
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Iran unveils new portable radar
  1. Politics
September 2, 2020 - 22:2


TEHRAN – Iran’s Air Defense Force on Wednesday unveiled “Kashef-99” radar, a mobile system capable of detecting small flying objects.
Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, the commander of the Air Defense Force, attended the unveiling ceremony.
Kashef-99 can detect 300 targets simultaneously within a range of 12 kilometers, Tasnim reported.
The domestically produced device is a 3D phased-array radar system that is carried on a vehicle, suitable for detecting small aircraft and objects.
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Iran owes its security to preparedness and vigilance of the Air Defense Force.
“Send my greeting to vigilant staff of the country’s air defense; security of the country owes to preparedness and vigilance of the air defense,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the establishment of the Air Defense Force.
The Leader added, “Our religiously devoted people praise your incessant efforts, be appreciative of this.”
NA/PA

www.tehrantimes.com

Iran unveils new portable radar

TEHRAN – Iran’s Air Defense Force on Wednesday unveiled “Kashef-99” radar, a mobile system capable of detecting small flying objects.
www.tehrantimes.com www.tehrantimes.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Philosopher Iran to unveil some defense achievements on Natl. Defense Industry Day: Brig. Gen. Iranian Defence Forum 0
The Ronin Iran Army unveils two radar systems Iranian Defence Forum 1
Blackmoon Iran unveils it’s own copy of the Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missile. [PIC] Iranian Defence Forum 21
Aramagedon Iran to Unveil 122 Nuclear Achievements Iranian Defence Forum 9
raptor22 Iran Unveils AI-Assisted Software for COVID-19 Diagnosis COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
sammuel Iran unveils new anti-US murals at former embassy Middle East & Africa 18
The Ronin Iran unveiled armored vehicle, jamming system, drones, smart robot and more Iranian Defence Forum 46
Jyotish Iran unveils advanced batteries for military and civilian vehicles Iranian Defence Forum 2
skyshadow Iran unveils Ra'ad and Aras-2 Armored Tactical Vehicles Iranian Defence Forum 9
skyshadow Iran unveils Ra'ad and Aras-2 Armored Tactical Vehicles Middle East & Africa 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top