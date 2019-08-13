Iran unveils new portable radar

Iran unveils new portable radar TEHRAN – Iran’s Air Defense Force on Wednesday unveiled “Kashef-99” radar, a mobile system capable of detecting small flying objects.

September 2, 2020 - 22:2TEHRAN – Iran’s Air Defense Force on Wednesday unveiled “Kashef-99” radar, a mobile system capable of detecting small flying objects.Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, the commander of the Air Defense Force, attended the unveiling ceremony.Kashef-99 can detect 300 targets simultaneously within a range of 12 kilometers, Tasnim reported.The domestically produced device is a 3D phased-array radar system that is carried on a vehicle, suitable for detecting small aircraft and objects.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday that Iran owes its security to preparedness and vigilance of the Air Defense Force.“Send my greeting to vigilant staff of the country’s air defense; security of the country owes to preparedness and vigilance of the air defense,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on the occasion of the anniversary of the establishment of the Air Defense Force.The Leader added, “Our religiously devoted people praise your incessant efforts, be appreciative of this.”NA/PA