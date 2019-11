Revolutionary Guards chief attends ceremony to introduce the paintings, which include a Star of David in the Great Seal of the United States









TEHRAN — Iran on Saturday unveiled new anti-American murals on the walls of the former US embassy as Tehran prepares to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the storming of what it labels the “den of spies.”



The accusatory message of the paintings was one of a violent US that is thirsty for war and bent on tightening its grip on the world, yet weakening despite its military might.



The new murals — mainly painted in white, red and blue, the colors of the US flag — were unveiled by Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, at the former mission turned museum.



‘Poisoned relations’