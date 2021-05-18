Iran unveils its strongest domestic supercomputer : Where country India is having all sorts of problems regarding its population and Covid-19 Iran is progressing ahead .
Tehran, Iran – Iran has unveiled a supercomputer – its strongest till date – developed domestically by Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology (AUT), according to the state-run news website IRNA.
The supercomputer – named Simorgh after a mythical Persian bird – has a performance capacity of 0.56 petaflops at the moment and will reach one petaflops in two months.
The supercomputer is said to be wholly designed and built by a team of Iranian engineers, who developed the country’s first supercomputer a decade ago, but some of its hardware has been imported.
The supercomputer will offer large-scale data analysis services for a variety of state-run and private scientific research, according to its developers. Among other things, it will be used in analysing artificial intelligence, crunching traffic and weather data, and image processing.
Amirkabir President Ahmad Motamedi said in addition to servicing the government, the supercomputer aims to provide a reliable infrastructure to companies with a focus on private firms.
“At the moment, knowledge-based companies have offered good platforms but they don’t have good infrastructures inside the country, which leads them to use infrastructures outside the country,” he said during a press conference in the capital Tehran on Sunday.
The Simorgh has a capacity of 0.56 petaflops [Courtesy: Mehr news agency]The supercomputer is said to comprise 42 racks in an area of approximately 250sq metres (2,690 sq feet) based on the TIA-942 standard and is projected to be upgraded to 84 racks laid out in an area of 400sq metres (4,305 square feet).
