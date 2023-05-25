Iran unveiled Khaybar (forth generation khorramshahr) ballistic missile

Khaybar is the fourth generation of Khorramshar ballistic missiles, it has a range of 2000km and 1500kg warhead.
This missile has no terminal guidance, and only uses mid-phase exoatmosphere guidance system to correct it's path and so is immune to electronic warfare. Speed and radar evading features of the warhead makes it's interception impossible.
It's advanced liquid fuel engine is dubbed Arvand.
Launch video:
موشک خرمشهر ۴ رونمایی شد+فیلم | خبرگزاری فارس
Second video, In-flight camera:
موشک راهبردی خرمشهر ۴ چگونه عمل میکند؟ - خبرگزاری مهر | اخبار ایران و جهان | Mehr News Agency
