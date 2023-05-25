What's new

Iran unveiled Khaybar (forth generation khorramshahr) ballistic missile

mohsen

mohsen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 26, 2012
6,501
-1
14,847
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Khaybar is the fourth generation of Khorramshar ballistic missiles, it has a range of 2000km and 1500kg warhead.

This missile has no terminal guidance, and only uses mid-phase exoatmosphere guidance system to correct it's path and so is immune to electronic warfare. Speed and radar evading features of the warhead makes it's interception impossible.

It's advanced liquid fuel engine is dubbed Arvand.

Launch video:
موشک خرمشهر ۴ رونمایی شد+فیلم | خبرگزاری فارس

Second video, In-flight camera:
موشک راهبردی خرمشهر ۴ چگونه عمل می‌کند؟ - خبرگزاری مهر | اخبار ایران و جهان | Mehr News Agency
 
Last edited:
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,941
87
63,789
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mohsen said:
Khaybar is the fourth generation of Khorramshar ballistic missiles, it has a range of 2000km and 1500kg warhead.

This missile has no terminal guidance, and only uses mid-phase exoatmosphere guidance system to correct it's path and so is immune to electronic warfare. Speed and radar evading features of the warhead makes it's interception impossible.

It's advanced liquid fuel engine is dubbed Arvand.

Full video in the link:
موشک خرمشهر ۴ رونمایی شد+فیلم | خبرگزاری فارس
Click to expand...
Iran need to work on increasing range of it's missiles further.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,654
-15
16,303
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Storable liquid propellants. A new technology achieved through developing new kind of fuel, mentioned by Farsnews as Hypergolically fueled engine. Arvand engine was actually tested along with new capabilities. Congrats
Zarvan said:
Iran need to work on increasing range of it's missiles further.
Click to expand...
That's political range not actual range of this missile. The fuel used in this one is similar to the one used in SpaceX space launchers. These kind of missiles can store fuel hence fly more than other liquid fueled missiles.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

mohsen
Khorramshahr multi warhead ballistic missile
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
215
Views
30K
Musalman
Musalman
SOHEIL
Iran missile strike successful ,Israel failed to detect missile's warhead separation
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
158
Views
17K
drmeson
drmeson

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom