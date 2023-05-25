Iran unveiled Khaybar (forth generation khorramshahr) ballistic missile

Zarvan said: Iran need to work on increasing range of it's missiles further. Click to expand...

Storable liquid propellants. A new technology achieved through developing new kind of fuel, mentioned by Farsnews as Hypergolically fueled engine. Arvand engine was actually tested along with new capabilities. CongratsThat's political range not actual range of this missile. The fuel used in this one is similar to the one used in SpaceX space launchers. These kind of missiles can store fuel hence fly more than other liquid fueled missiles.