Iran unveiled it's new generation of centrifuges

Muhammed45
Oct 2, 2015
Simultaneously with the JCPOA meeting in Vienna, Iran unveiled its new nuclear step and began testing the IR9 centrifuge mechanically for the first time.
This advanced centrifuge with 50-degree enrichment capacity is about 50 times more powerful than IR1 machines and 4 times taller than IR1.
The First image of this Machine appeared on the web
Congrats. Long way to go
