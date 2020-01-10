What's new

Iran unveiled it's new generation of centrifuges

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
6,494
-4
9,689
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Simultaneously with the JCPOA meeting in Vienna, Iran unveiled its new nuclear step and began testing the IR9 centrifuge mechanically for the first time.

This advanced centrifuge with 50-degree enrichment capacity is about 50 times more powerful than IR1 machines and 4 times taller than IR1.

The First image of this Machine appeared on the web
3103927.jpg



Congrats. Long way to go
 
Arian

Arian

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 21, 2011
2,490
0
4,768
Location
Germany
Great development. I wanted to open a thread about it but I forgot.

We need to test more IR-9 centrifuges. We need cascades of them, and we have to inject UF6 gas into them to check their actual performance. 50 SWU (UF6 Kg/year) is the theoretical limit. We need to measure its actual output. Even 40 SWU is a very good number for Iran.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

GWXP
Road to 2030
Replies
7
Views
926
Pakistan Space Agency
Pakistan Space Agency
T
U.S. Revives Secret Program to Sabotage Iranian Missiles and Rockets
Replies
4
Views
1K
arashkamangir
arashkamangir
SBUS-CXK
U.S. Revives Secret Program to Sabotage Iranian Missiles along with Rockets
Replies
2
Views
364
oprih
oprih
Jyotish
U.S. Revives Secret Program to Sabotage Iranian Missiles and Rockets
2
Replies
15
Views
871
Crystal-Clear
Crystal-Clear
SipahSalar
This is an astonishingly good Iran deal
Replies
0
Views
909
SipahSalar
SipahSalar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom