Iran unveiled indigenous "kowsar" fighter jet with 4th gen avionics

Video has English subtitle Iran unveiled it's fully domestic made kowsar fighter jet upgraded with 4th generation avionics. main mission of this fighter is close air support for ground forces. Kowsar is the final step for having a fully indigenous production line of a fighter based on F5 platform. a process which started with Simorgh upgrade program, and later continued with the production of Azaraksh, Saeqeh1, Saeqeh2 and finally Kowsar. top speed of kowsar was mentioned as mach 1.5, and general bitaraf said that it can perform it's mission with mach 1.2 speed in 45,000 ft altitude (probably these numbers are for loaded statue). structure of Kowsar has been reinforced and has more strength than F5. timeline info based on the charts in the video: Simorgh(1989-2008), quantity=12 Azarakhsh(2006), quantity=1 , localization=36% Saeqeh1(2009), quantity=5, localization=56% (structure=100%, vendor systems=30% Saeqeh2(2015), quantity=1, localization=65% (structure=100%, vendor systems=50%, wiring=100%) Kowsar(2018), quantity=1, localization=88% (structure=100%, vendor systems=75%, wiring=100%, avionics=95%, engine=90%) according to the commander, the rest of foreign parts are raw or commercial materials which don't need to be produced locally.