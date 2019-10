The unveiling comes a few weeks after Iran showcased its sophisticated missile defense system Bavar373, an Iranian version of Russia’s S-300. Bavar 373 is a long-range mobile air defense system with a reported maximum range of 200 km, the ability to launch a variety of missile types, and a flight ceiling of up to 27,000 meters.





The Ground Force unveiled a portable jamming system that can detect and disrupt various types of drones. The system was displayed on vehicles (Picture source: Tasnim)





The hand-launched “Farpad” drone is designed for combat intelligence collection. The UAV is equipped with auto-pilot and is capable of taking pictures round the clock (Picture source: Tasnim)





The network-based robot "Heydar 1" is equipped with an autopilot system (Picture source: Tasnim)





New guidance and control system used for missiles with pin-point accuracy. The “Labbayk-1” system has passed tests in the laboratory and in the field (Picture source: Tasnim)



https://www.armyrecognition.com/oct...57_o2rwRdbnANqjUTYWD_5Az6vaYG7BXPVbMuHrEi34f0