And you feel that Iranians are ruled by a bunch of dictators has something to do with israel ? or are you just trying to hide behind Israel to hide your shame of your regime ?



As for the clip you posted : demonstrations are a common thing in Israel , many israelis - jews arabs and druze - appose the latest national law and they are well with in their right to demonstrate about it. It is called democracy.



It is not like in Iran where they risc being thrown to Evin prison for speaking their minds ...



~

Click to expand...