Iran tried luring Israelis abroad to kidnap them via fake Instagram pages
This method bears a strong resemblance to previous intelligence techniques used by agents on Iranian dissidents living abroad in Europe.
According to the Israeli intelligence agencies, Iranian agents tried to coordinate these meetings in countries where Iranian assets are present, such as Arab countries, Turkey, Gulf states, Central Asia, Africa and Europe.
This method bears a strong resemblance to previous intelligence techniques used by agents against Iranian dissidents living in Europe. It has now been employed on Israelis visiting other countries.
In response to this threat, Israeli security officials have begun calling on citizens with business ties abroad to be extra vigilant regarding suspicious inquiries received on social media from profiles they do not recognize.
Last year, the IDF said it foiled a Hamas network posing as attractive young women on social networks to lure soldiers in an effort to access information and intelligence on the army.
The cellphones of hundreds of soldiers, including from combat units, were compromised in the third such Hamas honeypot operation foiled by the military and the Shin Bet since 2017.
According to the IDF, there have been a number of improvements by Hamas, including the use of new platforms such as Telegram alongside Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.