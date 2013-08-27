What's new

Iran Tourism

Hello,

Details regarding travel to Iran will be subsequently posted in this thread. Please feel free to ask questions.

Thanks,
Sam
 
hinduguy said:
how does a non iranian tourist travel to iran... was his question I think.
People of the following nationalities can pay a 14 day visit to Iran holding their passport in hands. They will be granted a visa upon their arrival at the following airports:

IKA : Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport
THR : Tehran Mehrabad Airport
MHD : Mashad Airport
SYZ : Shiraz Airport
TBZ : Tabriz Airport
ISF : Isfahan Airport

The natioanlities are:


Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azarbaijan

Bahrain

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

China

Croatia

Cuba

Cyprus

Denmark

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Ireland (Rep.)

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Mexico

Mongolia

Netherlands

New Zealand

North Korea

Norway

Oman

Palestine

Peru

Phillippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russian Federation

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovak (Rep.)

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Syria

Tajikistan

Thailand

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

UAE

Uzbekistan

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yugoslavia

As you see the American, the British and the canadian passport holders cannot get the visa on arrival but they can apply for the visa beforehand and visit Iran.

1. ·The applicant(s) should carry a valid passport with at least 6 months validity.

2.· Visa stamp fee is EUR55.00 for the holder of the passport and EUR10.00 for each one of the companions (if any).

3.· This type of visa is only for tourist purposes and the followings are not entitled to this visa facilitation.
3.1. Journalists and reporters on mission.
3.2. Applicants whose applications for Iran Visa have been rejected before.
3.3. Iranians holding foreign passports but still maintaining their Iranian nationality.
 
Well, I have to say that you could find amazing attractions throughout Iran, but proper facilities are not available everywhere, so tourists usually stick with traditional choices of Esfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Kerman and Tehran, but if you're adventurous, I highly recommend you to travel to cities that tourists don't usually visit, cities like Ahwaz, Sistan and Kermanshah are all good choices! But you probably won't find the type of accommodations you would normally get in Esfahan, Shiraz, etc...
 
KingMamba93 said:
@Sam1980 how much for visa for American passport holders, tourist of course?
Types of tourist visa and cost in US$:

There are 2 main types of visa issued for tourist travel in Iran - Transit and Tourist Visas. The type and length of visa you actually receive varies depending on the country where you will collect the visa, and on the current situation in the Tehran Foreign Ministry. For example, sometimes one-month tourist visas are issued as standard, while other times it may be very hard to obtain anything more than a 10-day visa.

The official authorisation fee for this service varies for each nationality.
Current sample prices for non-American nationals:
Single entry: $70
Double entry: $120
The application procedure for a Transit Visa is as the same as for a Tourist Visa.
Transit Visa is valid for 5 days.

Travel in Iran - How to Obtain a Tourist Visa to Iran
 
Sam1980 said:
Well, I have to say that you could find amazing attractions throughout Iran, but proper facilities are not available everywhere, so tourists usually stick with traditional choices of Esfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Kerman and Tehran, but if you're adventurous, I highly recommend you to travel to cities that tourists don't usually visit, cities like Ahwaz, Sistan and Kermanshah are all good choices! But you probably won't find the type of accommodations you would normally get in Esfahan, Shiraz, etc...
what about cost of travel? can I backpack in Iran? how much for a decent hotel per night.
 
hinduguy said:
If I have 7 days to visit Iran... which places you will want me to visit.. how much will it cost per day.
Click to expand...

Desert Camping in Iran:

camping_desert_Iran.jpg


hinduguy said:
what about cost of travel? can I backpack in Iran? how much for a decent hotel per night.
Click to expand...

Iran is a very affordable country for foreigners, especially considering current exchange rates.

Although not up-to-date, this Lonely Planet guide is still relevant:

"Backpackers can get by on as little as IR150, 000 to IR200, 000 (US$16 to US$22) a day, even less if all luxuries are foregone. To do this, however, surviving is the operative word; you need to stay in basic lodgings, such as a dorm or basic hotel, known as a mosaferkhaneh (from about IR50, 000/US$5.50), eat the simplest food in local restaurants (preferably only twice a day) and take the cheapest, slowest transport."

Practical travel information on Money and costs in Iran - Lonely Planet Travel Information

The exchange rate haven't be updated in that guide, but you basically could live with $16 to $22 daily.
 
So does Pakistanis as well, what a shame, Iranian regime hate Pakistanis as much as they hate USA / UK.
Looks like appointment of Asif Ali Zardari & Yousaf Reza Gilani had no effect!

What is the opinion of Pakistanis?

@OP do you intend to taunt Pakistanis, by opening this thread?
You shall post it to Indian forums! which is far better way to please them!

Answer my question, if RAW issue Indian passport to Mossad, will your govt. welcome them without visa?

I'm dam sure every Mossad agent can order his Indian passport from Indian govt. any time of the day / night.
 
BATMAN said:
So does Pakistanis as well, what a shame Iranian regime, hate Pakistanis as much as they hate USA / UK.

What is the opinion of Pakistanis?
Works both ways, Pakistan also doesn't allow visa on arrival to Iranis. A sane decision by both countries :coffee:
 
BATMAN said:
So does Pakistanis as well, what a shame, Iranian regime hate Pakistanis as much as they hate USA / UK.
Looks like appointment of Asif Ali Zardari & Yousaf Reza Gilani had no effect!

What is the opinion of Pakistanis?

@OP do you intend to taunt Pakistanis, by opening this thread?
You shall post it to Indian forums! which is far better way to please them!

Answer my question, if RAW issue Indian passport to Mossad, will your govt. welcome them without visa?

I'm dam sure every Mossad agent can order his Indian passport from Indian govt. any time of the day / night.
Please don't get emotional, Pakistan also does the same about Iran and certainly we don't like this situation. You really think we allow Saudi Arabians for example to enter the country without Visa requests, but will ban Pakistanis which are much more friendly toward us from entering our country? It doesn't even make sense.
Governments of both countries are not doing enough to get rid of this awkward situation, it has nothing to with 'Iranian regime hating Pakistan'. We don't even have direct flights between Iran and Pakistan, that's a damn shame.
 
Serpentine said:
Please don't get emotional, Pakistan also does the same about Iran and certainly we don't like this situation. You really think we allow Saudi Arabians for example to enter the country without Visa requests, but will ban Pakistanis which are much more friendly toward us from entering our country? It doesn't even make sense.
Governments of both countries are not doing enough to get rid of this awkward situation, it has nothing to with 'Iranian regime hating Pakistan'. We don't even have direct flights between Iran and Pakistan, that's a damn shame.
So 'Saudi Arabia' is your excuse/fear in the end... as i understand!

Whereas, Pakistan has helped you and India, build nuclear technology without any charges and sect. issues.

We have recently freed your soldiers, roaming armed in our area. We have never commented when your soldiers shoot at south west Balochis. Not even when you refused to pay our rice farmers.......

What does Iran had offered Pakistan?

Only thing that has been changed from shah to now is regime! whom else shall we blame?

I also need opinions of Pakistani also!
 
@BATMAN .. he did not open the thread to insult pakistan.. dont be so insecure..
a lankan asked in other thread about travel to iran.. and I asked too for info.. so OP opened a thread regarding it.
 
hinduguy said:
@BATMAN .. he did not open the thread to insult pakistan.. dont be so insecure..
a lankan asked in other thread about travel to iran.. and I asked too for info.. so OP opened a thread regarding it.
When thread is open than it is open for discussion. If there is insult for Pakistan than i don't care what was the intention.

There will be questions and mute response of Pakistanis shows almost every Pakistani on this forum is happy with this discrimination..
 
