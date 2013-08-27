Iran Tourism

People of the following nationalities can pay a 14 day visit to Iran holding their passport in hands. They will be granted a visa upon their arrival at the following airports:



IKA : Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport

THR : Tehran Mehrabad Airport

MHD : Mashad Airport

SYZ : Shiraz Airport

TBZ : Tabriz Airport

ISF : Isfahan Airport



The natioanlities are:





Albania



Armenia



Australia



Austria



Azarbaijan



Bahrain



Belarus



Belgium



Bosnia Herzegovina



Brazil



Brunei



Bulgaria



China



Croatia



Cuba



Cyprus



Denmark



Finland



France



Georgia



Germany



Greece



Hungary



India



Indonesia



Ireland (Rep.)



Italy



Japan



Kazakhstan



Kuwait



Kyrgyzstan



Lebanon



Luxembourg



Malaysia



Mexico



Mongolia



Netherlands



New Zealand



North Korea



Norway



Oman



Palestine



Peru



Phillippines



Poland



Portugal



Qatar



Romania



Russian Federation



Saudi Arabia



Singapore



Slovak (Rep.)



Slovenia



South Korea



Spain



Sweden



Switzerland



Syria



Tajikistan



Thailand



Turkmenistan



Ukraine



UAE



Uzbekistan



Venezuela



Vietnam



Yugoslavia



As you see the American, the British and the canadian passport holders cannot get the visa on arrival but they can apply for the visa beforehand and visit Iran.



1. ·The applicant(s) should carry a valid passport with at least 6 months validity.



2.· Visa stamp fee is EUR55.00 for the holder of the passport and EUR10.00 for each one of the companions (if any).



3.· This type of visa is only for tourist purposes and the followings are not entitled to this visa facilitation.

3.1. Journalists and reporters on mission.

3.2. Applicants whose applications for Iran Visa have been rejected before.

3.3. Iranians holding foreign passports but still maintaining their Iranian nationality.