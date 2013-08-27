Iran Tourism

how does a non iranian tourist travel to iran... was his question I think.
what about cost of travel? can I backpack in Iran? how much for a decent hotel per night.Well, I have to say that you could find amazing attractions throughout Iran, but proper facilities are not available everywhere, so tourists usually stick with traditional choices of Esfahan, Shiraz, Tabriz, Kerman and Tehran, but if you're adventurous, I highly recommend you to travel to cities that tourists don't usually visit, cities like Ahwaz, Sistan and Kermanshah are all good choices! But you probably won't find the type of accommodations you would normally get in Esfahan, Shiraz, etc...
If I have 7 days to visit Iran... which places you will want me to visit.. how much will it cost per day.
People of the following nationalities can pay a 14 day visit to Iran holding their passport in hands. They will be granted a visa upon their arrival at the following airports:
IKA : Tehran Imam Khomeini Airport
THR : Tehran Mehrabad Airport
MHD : Mashad Airport
SYZ : Shiraz Airport
TBZ : Tabriz Airport
ISF : Isfahan Airport
The natioanlities are:
Albania
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azarbaijan
Bahrain
Belarus
Belgium
Bosnia Herzegovina
Brazil
Brunei
Bulgaria
China
Croatia
Cuba
Cyprus
Denmark
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hungary
India
Indonesia
Ireland (Rep.)
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Lebanon
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Mexico
Mongolia
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Korea
Norway
Oman
Palestine
Peru
Phillippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russian Federation
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Slovak (Rep.)
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tajikistan
Thailand
Turkmenistan
Ukraine
UAE
Uzbekistan
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yugoslavia
As you see the American, the British and the canadian passport holders cannot get the visa on arrival but they can apply for the visa beforehand and visit Iran.
1. ·The applicant(s) should carry a valid passport with at least 6 months validity.
2.· Visa stamp fee is EUR55.00 for the holder of the passport and EUR10.00 for each one of the companions (if any).
3.· This type of visa is only for tourist purposes and the followings are not entitled to this visa facilitation.
3.1. Journalists and reporters on mission.
3.2. Applicants whose applications for Iran Visa have been rejected before.
3.3. Iranians holding foreign passports but still maintaining their Iranian nationality.
What is the opinion of Pakistanis?
Looks like appointment of Asif Ali Zardari & Yousaf Reza Gilani had no effect!
@OP do you intend to taunt Pakistanis, by opening this thread?
You shall post it to Indian forums! which is far better way to please them!
Answer my question, if RAW issue Indian passport to Mossad, will your govt. welcome them without visa?
I'm dam sure every Mossad agent can order his Indian passport from Indian govt. any time of the day / night.
Please don't get emotional, Pakistan also does the same about Iran and certainly we don't like this situation. You really think we allow Saudi Arabians for example to enter the country without Visa requests, but will ban Pakistanis which are much more friendly toward us from entering our country? It doesn't even make sense.
Governments of both countries are not doing enough to get rid of this awkward situation, it has nothing to with 'Iranian regime hating Pakistan'. We don't even have direct flights between Iran and Pakistan, that's a damn shame.
@BATMAN .. he did not open the thread to insult pakistan.. dont be so insecure..
a lankan asked in other thread about travel to iran.. and I asked too for info.. so OP opened a thread regarding it.