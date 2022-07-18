What's new

Iran tops the world in 2022 International Biology Olympiad

IBO 2022 was held from July 10 to 18 in Yerevan, Armenia; which was attended by 65 countries, where Iran and Russia jointly ranked first.

The four-member team, who made an honorable effort winning four gold medals, include, Mehdi Afshari, Amir Reza Zeinali, Mohammad Amin Kyani, and Mohammad Mehdi Rahimpour.

The IBO is an annual competition for secondary school students. Their skills in tackling biological problems, and dealing with biological experiments are tested. Interest in biology, inventiveness, creativity, and perseverance are necessary.

In bringing together gifted students, the IBO competition tries to challenge and stimulate these students to expand their talents and promote their careers as scientists.

According to the IBO official website, the first edition of the competition was held in Olomouc, the Czech Republic, in July 1990. Iran joined the competition in 1999, and so far, the country had 8 gold medalists and an annual 32 silver and bronze medalists.

www.tehrantimes.com

Iranian students top the world at IBO 2022

TEHRAN – Iranian students grabbed four gold medals at the 33rd International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2022), ranking first in the world.
www.tehrantimes.com
 

