Iran tops medal table on final day of Wrestling World Championships

By Orkhan Jalilov October 12, 2021Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Meysam Dalkhani at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo, Norway. /Iran topped the medal table of the 2021 World Wrestling Championships of combined events held from October 2-10 in the Norwegian capital city, Oslo.The country's national team finished with seven gold, three silver, and three bronze medals, with an overall tally of 13 medals. As a result, Iran left behind athletes from the United States and Japan.The Greco-Roman wrestlers from Iran triumphed in Oslo after Meysam Dalkhani, Mohammadreza Geraei, Mohammadhadi Saravi, and Aliakbar Yousofiahmadchali bagged four golds. With a total of 146 points, the country's wrestlers ranked second behind the athletes representing the Russian Wrestling Federation. Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers came in at number three in the team rankings.Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei congratulated Iran's Greco-Roman wrestlers on their victories in a message.Meanwhile, the prize count of Iran's freestyle wrestlers includes three gold medals bagged by Hassan Yazdanicharati, Kamran Ghasempour, and Amir Hossein Zare. In overall, Iran's freestyle wrestlers earned 162 points and ranked third behind the Russian athletes and the US national team in the team rankings.The 2021 World Wrestling Championships was the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events and brought together about 700 wrestlers from nearly 70 countries. The event was subsequent to the 2019 World Championships since the 2020 edition had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the 2020 Individual World Cup was held to replace the World Wrestling Championships.