Iran tops medal table on final day of Wrestling World Championships

By Michael Houston

Sunday, 10 October 2021

Iran took two of the three Greco-Roman gold medals on the final day of competition at the Wrestling World Championships in the Norwegian capital Oslo, as the nation finished top of the medal table.First, Meysam Karamali Dalkhani claimed the Greco-Roman under-63 kilogram gold medal by beating Georgian Leri Abuladze 5-4 in the final at the Jordal Amfi. It was the Asian silver medallist's first senior world title.Having both came through the repechage, Lenur Temirov of Ukraine and Kensuke Shimizu of Japan won the bronze medals.Temirov defeated Azerbaijan's Taleh Mammadov 5-4, and Shimizu won 10-1 against Hungarian Erik Torba.Mohammadreza Abdolhamid Geraei gave Iran its second gold medal of the night after beating Russian Wrestling Federation's Nazir Rachidovitch Abdullaev 5-2 in the Greco-Roman under-67kg final.Kazakhstan's Almat Kebispayev won 7-4 over Turkish wrestler Murat Firat for the bronze medal and was joined on the same step of the podium by Georgian Ramaz Zoidze, who defeated Hasrat Jafarov of Azerbaijan 8-0.Zurabi Datunashvili of Serbia defeated Belarus' Kiryl Maskevich 9-1 for the gold in the final of the Greco-Roman under-87kg.Bronze went to Poland's Arkadiusz Marcin Kulynycz after beating Istvan Takacs of Hungary 5-2; Lasha Gobadze of Georgia won by the same score for the other bronze over Denmark's Turpan Ali Alvievich Bisultanov.Iran ended the Championships with seven golds, three silvers and three bronzes.The United States was second with five medals of each colour, and Japan was third with five golds, three silvers and four bronzes._________Warriors then, warriors now.