Iran tops medal table on final day of Wrestling World Championships

Iran tops medal table on final day of Wrestling World Championships
  • By Michael Houston
  • Sunday, 10 October 2021
Meysam Karamali Dalkhani won one of two Iranian golds on the final day of the Wrestling World Championships ©Getty Images


Iran took two of the three Greco-Roman gold medals on the final day of competition at the Wrestling World Championships in the Norwegian capital Oslo, as the nation finished top of the medal table.

First, Meysam Karamali Dalkhani claimed the Greco-Roman under-63 kilogram gold medal by beating Georgian Leri Abuladze 5-4 in the final at the Jordal Amfi. It was the Asian silver medallist's first senior world title.

Having both came through the repechage, Lenur Temirov of Ukraine and Kensuke Shimizu of Japan won the bronze medals.

Temirov defeated Azerbaijan's Taleh Mammadov 5-4, and Shimizu won 10-1 against Hungarian Erik Torba.

Mohammadreza Abdolhamid Geraei gave Iran its second gold medal of the night after beating Russian Wrestling Federation's Nazir Rachidovitch Abdullaev 5-2 in the Greco-Roman under-67kg final.

Kazakhstan's Almat Kebispayev won 7-4 over Turkish wrestler Murat Firat for the bronze medal and was joined on the same step of the podium by Georgian Ramaz Zoidze, who defeated Hasrat Jafarov of Azerbaijan 8-0.

Zurabi Datunashvili of Serbia defeated Belarus' Kiryl Maskevich 9-1 for the gold in the final of the Greco-Roman under-87kg.

Bronze went to Poland's Arkadiusz Marcin Kulynycz after beating Istvan Takacs of Hungary 5-2; Lasha Gobadze of Georgia won by the same score for the other bronze over Denmark's Turpan Ali Alvievich Bisultanov.

Iran ended the Championships with seven golds, three silvers and three bronzes.

The United States was second with five medals of each colour, and Japan was third with five golds, three silvers and four bronzes.

https://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1114055/wrestling-world-championships-final

_________

Warriors then, warriors now.
 
Iran Tops 2021 World Wrestling Championship Medal Table with 7 Golds

By Orkhan Jalilov October 12, 2021
None

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Meysam Dalkhani at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo, Norway. / Tasnim News Agency

Iran topped the medal table of the 2021 World Wrestling Championships of combined events held from October 2-10 in the Norwegian capital city, Oslo.
The country’s national team finished with seven gold, three silver, and three bronze medals, with an overall tally of 13 medals. As a result, Iran left behind athletes from the United States and Japan.

The Greco-Roman wrestlers from Iran triumphed in Oslo after Meysam Dalkhani, Mohammadreza Geraei, Mohammadhadi Saravi, and Aliakbar Yousofiahmadchali bagged four golds. With a total of 146 points, the country’s wrestlers ranked second behind the athletes representing the Russian Wrestling Federation. Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers came in at number three in the team rankings.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei congratulated Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestlers on their victories in a message.
“Kudos to Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestlers and their coaches who made all Iranians, most particularly the youth, happy. I hope you will be successful, God willing,” the message reads.
Meanwhile, the prize count of Iran's freestyle wrestlers includes three gold medals bagged by Hassan Yazdanicharati, Kamran Ghasempour, and Amir Hossein Zare. In overall, Iran’s freestyle wrestlers earned 162 points and ranked third behind the Russian athletes and the US national team in the team rankings.
The 2021 World Wrestling Championships was the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events and brought together about 700 wrestlers from nearly 70 countries. The event was subsequent to the 2019 World Championships since the 2020 edition had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the 2020 Individual World Cup was held to replace the World Wrestling Championships.

caspiannews.com

Iran Tops 2021 World Wrestling Championship Medal Table with 7 Golds

Iran topped the medal table of the 2021 World Wrestling Championships of combined events held from October 2-10 in the Norwegian capital city, Oslo.
caspiannews.com
__________

mdl.jpg


tem.jpg


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_World_Wrestling_Championships

__________

Iran's Hassan Yazdani in the final of the 86 kg competition against the USA's David Taylor. If I understand correctly, Yazdani broke a long winning streak experienced by his American counterpart. For 45 days, Iranian coach Pejman Dorostkar and his aides had analyzed Taylor and advised Yazdani accordingly.


__________

67 kg category gold medalist Mohammad Reza Geraei defeating the Republic of Azarbaijan's Hasrat Jafarov in the quarter finals.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1446798668925857793

__________

Astonishing scenes of jubilation and gratitude in Iran after the success of the national wrestling team. Incessant efforts by Iran's enemies to demoralize and depress the Iranian people with their massive media psy-ops campaign is doomed to failure.


__________

Other interesting tidbit from the 2021 World Championships: a reporter from Farsi-language, Saudi-funded satellite TV broadcaster "Iran International", which is attacking the Islamic Republic day and night as part of the zionist- and US-led "regime change" agenda against Iran, attempted to interview Hassan Yazdani, who ignored him. After which coach Dorostkar completely barred them from approaching the wrestlers.


As he correctly reminded in an interview with Iran's national television, "Iran International" has tried to promote campaigns initiated by expatriate Iranian oppositionists with support from the zionist regime, to ban Iranian athletes from international competitions under a number of pretexts (including the fact that Iranian athletes refuse to compete with Isra"el"i ones, considering the fact that Iran does not recognize the zionist regime occupying Palestine). Indeed the Saudi-controlled channel regularly invites individuals involved in these efforts on its shows and receives them favorably. Never having had the success of Iranian wrestlers and other athletes in mind, it was not in a position to conduct interviews with them. Interviews that would have ended forming part of the same old political agitation conducted by these foreign-based Farsi TV channels.


At 8:36 : Yazdani ignoring the correspondent.

__________

Pejman Dorostkar with his mother. Iranian tradition and javanmardi will remain solid as rock, despite every attempt by hostile media to uproot the age old civilizational foundations of Iran (including the nuclear family structure, the status of elders, the sanctitude of mothers, love for the land and people, the importance of religion in private and public life etc).

 
