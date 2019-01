developing.... #Breaking Iran's supreme national security council in consent with Ayatollah Khomenei has decided to withdraw from the nuclear deal. Nuclear activity to be boosted to pre-JCPOA levels:A knowledgeable official at the National Security Council announced the departure of Iran.According to the decision of the Supreme National Security Council and the opinion of the leadership, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in light of the non-adherence and withdrawal of the United States to the resumption and reversal of US sanctions and most of the international sanctions, also due to non-fulfillment of obligations The European Union and five European countries will withdraw from this agreement and impose sanctions and hostile acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to maintain national interests and nuclear gains!It was said: it is up to the diplomatic apparatus and the President to decide on the conditions and details of announcing the news.The source said the country's atomic energy agency had pledged to bring the country's nuclear ambitions back to the agreement and pursue development and advancement programs in this area.