Iran to unveil hypersonic missile in near future

Feb 10, 2022
Tehran (IP) - The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the IRGC would unveil its hypersonic missile in the near future.​

Iran Press/ Iran News: "The hypersonic missile has passed its tests and will be unveiled soon," Hajizadeh stressed.
Saying that the production of the missile is a big leap in Iran's missile field, the IRGC commander said, "This new missile passes through all missile defense systems. The missile targets the enemy's anti-missile systems."

The hypersonic missile has a high speed (about 12 to 13 Mach ) and can maneuver in and out of the atmosphere, according to Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

Earlier (11 November 2022), Brigadier General Hajizadeh on the sidelines of the martyrdom anniversary of Hassan Tehrani Moghadam, the designer of Iran's ballistic missile power, the high-ranking IRGC commander announced that Iran had acquired an advanced hypersonic ballistic missile.

"The tests of this missile have been completed and in the near future, at a suitable opportunity, this hypersonic missile will be unveiled, He added.
Aug 26, 2010
they cost alot

maybe the money should be spent elsewhere

and if they do make one it needs to get passed the Patriot, Arrow, Davids Sling and finally the Iron Dome

if Iran can get passed these then no high value target in Israel is safe

F35 are stored in deep under ground bunker but Hypersonic missiles can penetrate deep
 

