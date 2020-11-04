What's new

Iran to send gamers to Israel for international e-sports competition

Iran to send gamers to Israel for international e-sports competition

Other countries without ties with Israel such as Indonesia and Malaysia have also expressed interest in coming, should they qualify in the upcoming tournament for their region.
Iran will send representatives to compete in the international e-sports world championship in Eilat this February, representing a significant departure from its longstanding policy.

Organized by the South Korea-based International e-Sports Federation (IESF) as well as with Maccabi World Union and the Culture and Sport Ministry, the decision for the tournament to be held in Israel was a closely guarded secret for months, and was the result of efforts made by Ido Brosh, chairman of Israel's representative organization in the IESF, the Israeli e-Sports Association (IESA) and a member of the IESF's board.
 
After all the boycotting this is where they finally break? E-sports?
you can't understand the important of E-Sports how disappointing, Its more Important than the bread you eat , its more important than the water you drink its even more important than the air you breath.

by the way I wonder how they go there our passports won't allow us travel to Israel
 
The Jews are showing the world how to make peace, after the Muslims have been trying to wipe out the Jews, lol at the Muslims.

Love live the Jewish nation, the only peace-loving country in the Middle East.
 
