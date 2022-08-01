Iran to replace Germany as the suppliers of Gas turbines to Russia

Турбины немецкого концерна Siemens в России может заменить Иран История с застрявшими в Канаде турбинами немецкого концерна Siemens, которые нужны для работы обоих «Северных потоков», ставит очень серьезные вопросы. Почему у России, несмотря на заявленные «модернизацию» и «импортозамещение», до сих пор нет своих мощных газовых турбин и мы по-прежнему

In general, there is something to work on. However, in terms of power, the turbines available in Russia are significantly inferior to the German ones. In this regard, it is interesting that as a supplier of power plants, Germany can replace us with... Iran!



Yes, yes, it is the Islamic Republic. Six months ago, who would have thought that we would covet Iranian drones for our army, and now we will buy gas turbines from Tehran. Or rather, not to buy, but to exchange barter. At the end of May this year, it was somehow not particularly noticed that Iran and Russia had agreed on barter, where we would supply Tehran with steel, zinc, lead and alumina, and he would supply us with spare parts for cars and power turbines. Iranian Minister of Commerce and Industry Reza Fatemi Amin said this:



We have everything ready to supply spare parts to Russia. By the way, in the field of gas turbines, Iran has achieved modern technologies, which led to the signing of contracts with Russian power plants for repairs. Based on this, we can barter steel imports from Russia.



The fact is that the Islamic Republic is by no means some backward savage country, as it is portrayed in Western and Israeli propaganda. Iran is one of the world leaders in unmanned technology. Tehran has its own nuclear program. The Iranian company MAPNA Group is engaged in the development and implementation of thermal and renewable power plants, oil and gas, railway and other industrial projects, the production of basic equipment, including gas and steam turbines, electric generators, turbine blades, HRSG and conventional boilers, electrical and control systems, gas compressors, locomotives, and other equipment.



Under license, Siemens MAPNA Group produces powerful and heavy-duty gas turbines. So, in 2018, the company introduced an improved version of the power plant for hydroelectric power plants:



The efficiency of the new turbine, known as MAP2B, increased by 2%, which means a reduction in natural gas consumption by 20 million cubic meters per year for each turbine. Map2B's capacity has reached 185 megawatts, which is 28 MW more than in previous versions. What's more, it helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, especially carbon dioxide, by as much as 40,000 tons.



Not everyone knows, but when after the Maidan the German concern forbade the supply of its power plants to the Crimea, Russia was seriously going to buy their analogues in Iran. Only berlin's tough stance prevented the deal. Apparently, a lot has changed now.



Shouldn't we think about localizing the production of Iranian turbines in Russia?

There are Russian reports that the country is buying Iranian Power plant Gas turbines to replace siemens products not available due to sanctions.IranianTurbine is the higher efficiency German E-class MGT-70 turbine, developed by MAPNA group in IranMAP-2B upgrades MGT-70 turbine improves the turbine’s efficiency to 36.4% over the previous design and increased its output capacity to 185 megawatts, or more than 15% over the previous generation.MAPNA also has dispatched 12 new MAP-2B units to the Iraqi power station in Basra. The turbine will be one of the key components of a 3,000-MW power plant in Basra, known as Rumaila Combined-Cycle Power Plant.Translation of the russian report: