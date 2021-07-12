What's new

Iran to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Iran to join Shanghai Cooperation Organization
August 11, 2021 - 21:56

TEHRAN — The Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev made a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Admiral Ali Shamkhani, discussing Afghanistan, Syria, and Persian Gulf on Wednesday afternoon, as well as the news that Iran will soon join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Patrushev and Shamkhani discussed continuous Russian-Iranian cooperation in the field of security.

Shamkhani also wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday, "An hour ago, in a phone call with my friend and colleague Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian National Security Council, we examined the developments in Afghanistan, Syria and the Persian Gulf."

The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council stated, "Fortunately, the political obstacles to Iran's membership in the Shanghai agreement have been removed and Iran's membership will be finalized through technical formalities."
 
Sometimes I dont really understand why US and Israel cannot leave the Ayatollahs alone? The mullah are trying their best to lick up US, but the US wants them dead.
 
They're a strong addition to this group

But this group needs some sort of reforms to make it more active with more cooperation, if you're envisioning NATO or even something like Africa Union/EU then this isn't it

You need way more cooperation between member groups

Rn it's a bit of a joke, a Quad member is also a member of this group

Go figure
 
SCO original intend is for countries that has a border with China, as a platform to solve border dispute. Unfortunately couldnt have any result with India.
 
