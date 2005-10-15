What's new

Iran to help Armenia finish transit road that bypasses Azerbaijan

Dariush the Great

Dariush the Great

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2020
2,247
-4
5,359
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Netherlands
News / Economy / Editor's Choice
Iran to help Armenia finish transit road that bypasses Azerbaijan
Monday, 04 October 2021 4:28 PM [ Last Update: Monday, 04 October 2021 4:28 PM ]

US Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) talks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during a rally with fellow Democrats before voting on H.R. 1, or the People Act, on the East Steps of the US Capitol on March 08, 2019 in Washington, DC. (AFP photo)

A top Iranian government official is in Armenia to declare Iran’s support for a key transit road project.
An Iranian deputy transportation minister has travelled to Armenia to declare Iran’s financial and technical support for a transit road project that will allow cargoes from Iran and other countries to bypass Azerbaijan on their way to Russia and Europe.
Kheirollah Khademi, who serves as CEO of Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company, arrived in Yerevan on Monday while heading a senior Iranian government and business delegation.
The delegation will visit construction sites for the Tatev project, a 400-kilometer transit road which links Iranian border crossing of Nordooz to the Armenian capital Yerevan.
Reports say only 15 kilometers of the road remains to be completed. The road will replace a current transit road between Iran and Russia through Armenia that extends for some 20 kilometers into the Azerbaijani territory.
PM Pashinyan: Armenia will never be involved in any anti-Iran conspiracy
PM Pashinyan: Armenia will never be involved in any anti-Iran conspiracy
Armenia’s prime minister says his country never has and will never be involved in any conspiracy against Iran.
Iran has been irritated by Azerbaijan’s recent decision to charge Iranian drivers some $130 for passing through the small section of the transit road. Azerbaijan authorities have also arrested two Iranian lorry drivers on alleged charges of illegal entry into the Azerbaijani territory.
A report by the official IRNA news agency said that Iran had declared its readiness to contribute to the Tatev project to help finish the road as soon as possible.
“Soon the remaining part of the Tatev road located in the Armenian territory will be completed through Iran’s contribution,” said the report, adding that the transit road will enable cargoes to travel safely and easily between China and Europe through Iran, Armenia and Russia.
The report said that the revived transit road will also facilitate Iran’s supply of fuel and crude products to Armenia.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian announced during a Monday meeting with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Tehran that the two countries will soon revive their transit corridors.


www.presstv.ir

Iran to help Armenia finish transit road that bypasses Azerbaijan

A top Iranian government official is in Armenia to declare Iran’s support for a key transit road project.
www.presstv.ir www.presstv.ir
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

BANNED
Oct 2, 2015
7,487
-9
12,164
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Well done. Long overdue, with this road, we wouldnt need war. Without it, Israelis would try to close Iranian land route to Europe using Aliev cult in Azerbaijan.

We must keep a close eye on Nakhchivan too. Armenia would provide us with the required airspace to Monitor the foreign activities in the area. Constant reconnaissance operations using drones and F5s of Tabriz airbase.
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
1,987
1
6,135
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
Iran will also help with section 4 of Arminia's share of North-South corridor between Arminia capital and Iran border .This will speed up that International transit route.
 
R

Romeoo250

FULL MEMBER
Aug 22, 2020
108
0
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
Kuwait
Oh you are from famous islam backstabber country oh the one who harbor kulbusan Yadav uzaar baloch and the one who has been backstabbing all most all Muslims nations for while now what a shameless country.
 
My-Analogous

My-Analogous

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 9, 2009
6,996
2
5,481
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
aryobarzan said:
Iran will also help with section 4 of Arminia's share of North-South corridor between Arminia capital and Iran border .This will speed up that International transit route.
Click to expand...
This is Iran double standard. She present her self Islamic nation leader but here she is supporting enemy of Islamic nation. She is doing same for us as well. Now all Indian terrorist activities in Pakistan is been facilitate by Iran.
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
35,782
418
76,027
Country
United States
Location
United States
My-Analogous said:
This is Iran double standard. She present her self Islamic nation leader but here she is supporting enemy of Islamic nation. She is doing same for us as well. Now all Indian terrorist activities in Pakistan is been facilitate by Iran.
Click to expand...
Iran is not a leader of the Islamic world anymore (it was never a leader of it as is no one generally)- it represents the resurgent Persian “empire” and it’s tool of political shiaism. No different to the Roman empire adopting Christianity to maintain coherence and expand influence.

This move is only to not just get back at Azerbaijan but Turkey too who are asserting themselves as a power. There is no religion here, just plain geopolitics and survival. The sooner Pakistanis recognize it the better.
 
SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,318
2
2,670
Country
Belgium
Location
Netherlands
My-Analogous said:
This is Iran double standard. She present her self Islamic nation leader but here she is supporting enemy of Islamic nation. She is doing same for us as well. Now all Indian terrorist activities in Pakistan is been facilitate by Iran.
Click to expand...
Problem is that the Azarbaijani regime is a strategic ally of Isra"el" and is not exactly an Islamic type of state but a secularist one hosting masonic symbols in its capital. Not to mention the presence of pan-Turkist acitivists who threaten Iran's terrirorial integrity. In all probability Baku even allowed its soil to be used by Isra"el" in order to conduct UAV spying operations against Iran. Therefore there's no obligation for Iran to assist the Republic of Azarbaijan. Despite all this, Iran did not support Armenia in the Karabakh war and recognized Baku's right to reconquer the enclave.

And the road section Iran intends to build in Armenia is only there to ensure the viability of Iran's own transport route towards Russia, and is not a threat to Azarbaijan. If anything Iran is being forced by Baku to build it because Azarbaijan Republic has been stopping Iranian trucks and charging elevated transit fees on a portion of that road which leads through its territory. So Iran is well within its rights here.

- - - - - -

SQ8 said:
Iran is not a leader of the Islamic world anymore (it was never a leader of it as is no one generally)- it represents the resurgent Persian “empire” and it’s tool of political shiaism. No different to the Roman empire adopting Christianity to maintain coherence and expand influence.

This move is only to not just get back at Azerbaijan but Turkey too who are asserting themselves as a power. There is no religion here, just plain geopolitics and survival. The sooner Pakistanis recognize it the better.
Click to expand...
This move is only meant to allow Iran to deliver commodities to Armenia and further into Russia without having to pay unprecedented transit fees, given that Azarbaijan Republic recently started levying heavy taxes on Iranian trucks that were using a road stretch passing through its territory. It's not an offensive action by Iran but rather a harmless response to circumvent the impact of Baku's recent decision.
 
Last edited:
SalarHaqq

SalarHaqq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2019
1,318
2
2,670
Country
Belgium
Location
Netherlands
Trango Towers said:
Is Iran even relevant...where it matters...Israel. they kill Iranians at will and you do nothing in Syria and here you are in bed with Armenia. Nice
Click to expand...
Not in bed with Armenia but rather trying to bypass an Azarbaijani road stretch where Baku started imposing considerable transit fees on Iranian trucks lately.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 0, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

E
Economic Corporation
Replies
0
Views
2K
EagleEyes
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom