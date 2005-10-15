Iran to help Armenia finish transit road that bypasses Azerbaijan

My-Analogous said: This is Iran double standard. She present her self Islamic nation leader but here she is supporting enemy of Islamic nation. She is doing same for us as well. Now all Indian terrorist activities in Pakistan is been facilitate by Iran. Click to expand...

SQ8 said: Iran is not a leader of the Islamic world anymore (it was never a leader of it as is no one generally)- it represents the resurgent Persian “empire” and it’s tool of political shiaism. No different to the Roman empire adopting Christianity to maintain coherence and expand influence.



This move is only to not just get back at Azerbaijan but Turkey too who are asserting themselves as a power. There is no religion here, just plain geopolitics and survival. The sooner Pakistanis recognize it the better. Click to expand...

Problem is that the Azarbaijani regime is a strategic ally of Isra"el" and is not exactly an Islamic type of state but a secularist one hosting masonic symbols in its capital. Not to mention the presence of pan-Turkist acitivists who threaten Iran's terrirorial integrity. In all probability Baku even allowed its soil to be used by Isra"el" in order to conduct UAV spying operations against Iran. Therefore there's no obligation for Iran to assist the Republic of Azarbaijan. Despite all this, Iran did not support Armenia in the Karabakh war and recognized Baku's right to reconquer the enclave.And the road section Iran intends to build in Armenia is only there to ensure the viability of Iran's own transport route towards Russia, and is not a threat to Azarbaijan. If anything Iran is being forced by Baku to build it because Azarbaijan Republic has been stopping Iranian trucks and charging elevated transit fees on a portion of that road which leads through its territory. So Iran is well within its rights here.- - - - - -This move is only meant to allow Iran to deliver commodities to Armenia and further into Russia without having to pay unprecedented transit fees, given that Azarbaijan Republic recently started levying heavy taxes on Iranian trucks that were using a road stretch passing through its territory. It's not an offensive action by Iran but rather a harmless response to circumvent the impact of Baku's recent decision.