“By 2030, if we could reduce the incidence of hepatitis by up to 90 percent and decrease mortality by 65 percent, we would have implemented the elimination program as planned by the World Health Organization,” Rashid Ramezani, head of the hepatitis of the infectious diseases management department of the Ministry of Health, explained.“Some 1.5 million Iranians are diagnosed with hepatitis B and less than 200,000 people with hepatitis C; nearly 3,000 people are infected with hepatitis C each year,” he stated, IRNA reported on Saturday.World Hepatitis Day, July 28, is an opportunity to step up national and international efforts on hepatitis, encourage actions and engagement by individuals, partners and the public and highlight the need for a greater global response as outlined in the WHO's Global hepatitis report of 2017.The date was chosen because it is the birthday of Nobel-prize winning scientist Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus (HBV) and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus.Low coverage of testing and treatment is the most important gap to be addressed in order to achieve global elimination goals by 2030.“Following the vaccination plan and blood transfusion safety, we have vaccinated 300,000 blood donors last year, he noted, adding, 400,000 prisoners were also vaccinated and in total, 35 million Iranians under the age of 30 were immune by vaccination.”He went on to say that “to remove hepatitis, we need medicine and a quick diagnosis kit because patients do not have the financial means to treat themselves.”Pointing out that treating hepatitis is investing and conserving resources, he said that every dollar spent on hepatitis C eradication can lead to$18 cost reduction for the countries.Ramezani continued “Every hepatitis C patient can infect 12 people a year, so we must treat them to stop the transmission cycle.”