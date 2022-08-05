Iran to build and operate refineries in Syria, Iraq and Venezuela

aryobarzan
After building and/or supplying turbines for power plants in Iraq and Syria both countries are now going for oil refineries by Iran. Venezuela refineries are also being renovated and modernized by Iran.
Iran to build and operate refineries in Syria, Iraq
TEHRAN – Iran has reached agreements with Syria and Iraq to construct refineries in the mentioned counties and operates them as a shareholder, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee said.
