What's new

Iran to build and operate refineries in Syria, Iraq and Venezuela

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2019
3,106
1
9,872
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Canada
After building and/or supplying turbines for power plants in Iraq and Syria both countries are now going for oil refineries by Iran. Venezuela refineries are also being renovated and modernized by Iran.

1659703724298.png


www.tehrantimes.com

Iran to build and operate refineries in Syria, Iraq

TEHRAN – Iran has reached agreements with Syria and Iraq to construct refineries in the mentioned counties and operates them as a shareholder, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee said.
www.tehrantimes.com www.tehrantimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Iran is repairing Venezuela's largest refinery
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Novus ordu seclorum
N
H
Govt agrees to deregulate oil prices
Replies
2
Views
60
Wood
Wood
Stranagor
PowerChina Unit Wins USD880 Million Contract to Build Oil Refinery in Iraq
Replies
0
Views
239
Stranagor
Stranagor
Black Tornado
Cnergyico Refinery shut down on cash flow concerns
Replies
1
Views
173
Danish Moazzam
D
Viet
Vietnam plans to build third oil refinery
Replies
0
Views
254
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom