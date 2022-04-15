Iran Threatens: We Won’t Hesitate to Fire Missiles at Bahrain​

An Iranian graphic of Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and stained Israeli and Bahraini flags. (Tasnim)



Since Bahrain’s announcement on forging ties with Israel, demands within Iran to restore Bahrain to Iranian rule have returned with greater intensity. Iran has repeatedly warned recently that it sees Israeli activity in Bahrain as endangering its own security interests and declares that it will not hesitate to attack targets in the kingdom, whether by itself or through its pproxies

Bahrain is of particular historical, religious, and political importance to Iran. Bahrain was once under Persian rule (1602‒1783), and as Iranian’s “14th province,” it sent representatives to the Iranian Majlis (parliament). A recent documentary film, The 14th Province, has won prizes in Iranian film festivals organized by revolutionary elements.

A Sunni minority rules Bahrain’s Shiite majority, and part of the population is Persian in origin. Increased Iranian subversion in the kingdom through local Shiite terrorist groups and Shiite opposition parties operated by Iran is highly likely. Leading Iranian media, such as Kayhan, which reflects the opinions of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, are already inciting Bahrainis to pick up arms.

Terrorist cells in Bahrain operate with Iranian supervision and funding. Although most of these cells have been thwarted by Bahrain, those still active are capable of destabilizing the country if Iran turns up the flames.

Another question is whether Iran will try to invade Bahrain in a manner reminiscent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Tehran supports. Bahrain is susceptible to an Iranian strike involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones on strategic targets in the kingdom, despite the fact that it hosts the U.S. Navy’s main naval base for the Fifth Fleet in the Gulf region.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that Israel’s presence in the strategic Persian Gulf region is a cause of insecurity. (Tasnim)

Top Iranian Officials Lambast Growing Ties with Israel​

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, hosted Israel’s Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, during a visit to Bahrain on March 10, 2022. Israel is expected to name a naval attaché to Bahrain. (U.S. Navy photo)

Frontpage of the Iranian newspaper Etemad, March 14, 2022

Tehran Threatens and Attacks Its Neighbors​

Vital Centers in UA Targeted, Normalization Will Not Help. (Tasnim)

Sowing Discord in Bahrain​

Coalition Youth of 14 February Revolution: Dismantle the Fifth Fleet headquarters and expel all American and Israeli security advisers.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and Prime Minister of Bahrain, center, receives a briefing at Naval Support Activity in Bahrain, January 31, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo)

Radical, anti-West cartoonist Carlos Latuff published this cartoon entitled, “No Bahrain dictatorship equals No U.S. 5th fleet in the Gulf,” more than a decade ago (Wikipedia)

For the executioner, the ruler of Bahrain, harsh revenge awaits from the fighters for Jerusalem and the proud Muslims of the kingdom…. The shameful step taken by the royal [Al Khalifa] family, and the government that is dependent on it, of establishing relations with the Zionist entity against the opinion and the ideals of the Muslim residents of the country is a great folly that lacks all legitimacy and will receive a fitting response.

The domino effect of renewing relations with the Zionist regime—taken by several Arab rulers [implying Saudi Arabia] and to the delight of the White House and the hated and foolish U.S. president—is a continuation of the humiliation of the Muslim countries and the plundering of their natural resources and wealth…. All this is in order to provide security to Israel and to hurt the Palestinians. However, in reversing the equations, these steps will, in fact, bolster the determination of the Islamic ummah and bring to the surface the hidden and unseen capabilities of the anti-Zionist resistance to expel the cancer named Israel from the geography of the Muslim world. Click to expand...

ummah and especially the Shiite residents of Bahrain, who now wave proudly the flag of “We love you [Imam] Hossein” [the age-old symbol of Shiite sacrifice]…. These [Shiites] are recalling the humiliation and will tear the mask from the face of those who pose an ongoing threat to the security of the West Asian region and of the Muslim world through acts of oppression, terror, murder, and the sowing of instability and insecurity. opening the gates to the entry and influence of the Zionist regime in the strategic region of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman… The satanic and cruel measures taken by the tyrannical regime in Bahrain, like other satanic plans and treasonous plans for a compromise, have been of no benefit to the United States and the supporters of the Zionist regime; instead, those who stood behind these treasonous and virulent steps will eventually be a target of the holy rage and deadly revenge of the Islamicand especially the Shiite residents of Bahrain, who now wave proudly the flag of “We love you [Imam] Hossein” [the age-old symbol of Shiite sacrifice]…. These [Shiites] are recalling the humiliation and will tear the mask from the face of those who pose an ongoing threat to the security of the West Asian region and of the Muslim world through acts of oppression, terror, murder, and the sowing of instability and insecurity. 11 Click to expand...

​

Iran Versus Growing Ties between Israel and Arabs​

The documentary film The 14th Province. (Tasnim)

Will Iran Invade Bahrain?​

Lt. Col. (ret.) Michael Segall​

