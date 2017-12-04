What's new

Iran threatens to ‘crush America's teeth’

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
7,612
-9
12,429
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Iran threatens to ‘crush America's teeth’
2 Dec, 2021 12:14
RT
Join RT on Telegram
(FILE PHOTO) © Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
(FILE PHOTO) © Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
The leader of Iran’s Quds Force, specializing in operations abroad, has demanded that the US remove itself from the region and vowed to humiliate the world’s most powerful military should it make a wrong move against Tehran.

Speaking on Thursday, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and commander of the Quds Force, vowed to continue the defense of his country as he praised those ‘martyred,’ according to Iranian media.
READ MORE
WATCH Iranian Navy forces’ encounter with US destroyers over oil tanker
Directing his comments towards Washington, Qaani said that the US should be prepared for a humiliation worse than that experienced in Afghanistan as he called on America to remove itself from the region once and for all.
Qaani claimed that for years, the US has crippled Iran with sanctions, but that tide has turned and it is now the Americans who will suffer. Noting Iran’s progress in both military hardware and other technical developments, the commander said that the US knows “if it makes the slightest move against Iran, its teeth will be crushed in its mouth.”
Relations between the US and Iran have not improved since the accession of Joe Biden to the presidency earlier this year. Former president Donald Trump oversaw a deterioration of relations, unilaterally cancelling the nuclear deal agreed under the Obama administration and enacting crippling sanctions on Tehran in 2018.
Attempts to bring the US and Iran back in line with the terms of the 2015 agreement, which put limits on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, have not yet been realized.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

BHarwana
  • Locked
Iran is cat and Saudis mice in West Asian muddle
Replies
0
Views
535
BHarwana
BHarwana
monitor
The F-22 and F-35 Will Be Obsolete: What Will a Sixth-Generation Fighter Look Like?
Replies
2
Views
1K
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
The SC
A Radioactive Situation in the middle east
2
Replies
21
Views
2K
PeaceGen
PeaceGen
kalu_miah
Qassem Suleimani, the Shadow Commander of Iran
2
Replies
21
Views
4K
Abii
Abii
S
"The Man Who Runs the Middle East"
2 3
Replies
31
Views
4K
Falcon29
Falcon29

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom