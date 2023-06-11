Iran: The first product of the quantum processing algorithm of the Army Naval University was unveiled

Hamartia Antidote
ok, we'll use the official Iranian article this time...since using others apparently is fakenews.
Google translate
According to the defense group of Tasnim news agency, citing the public relations of the army, the first product of the quantum processing algorithm of the Imam Khomeini University of Marine Sciences and Technologies (RA) of the Navy was unveiled in the presence of Rear Admiral Habibullah Sayari, the deputy coordinator of the army.
In this ceremony, Amir Daryadar Siyari, the deputy coordinator of the army, described areas such as quantum and plasma as one of the fields of superiority in future wars and added: to deal with future threats, it is necessary to pay attention to emerging and ground-breaking technologies, which the Islamic Republic of Iran Army also Through the Fajr Camp and the Scientific Jihad Camp and the Education and Training Vice-Chancellor, AJA has placed the attention and development of these types of technologies on its agenda.
One of the functions of this scientific product that was unveiled on the sidelines of the "Quantum Processing" specialized meeting of Imam Khomeini University of Marine Sciences (RA) Nowshahr; The system for dealing with deception in positioning systems of surface vessels is using algorithms.
Diligent Zedboard on Amazon [a US 'Satan' Company]
rotated
🤔
