Iran tests quantum cryptography on longer distance

mohsen said: They don't need to target your scientists, cause Pakistan doesn't challenge US policies. scientists Like AQ khan imprisoned by Pakistan itself! Click to expand...

Dariush the Great said: No offense but Pakistan is not on US radar at all. Pakistan is following a somewhat pro US policy and the few disagreements you have with them can be solved through their embassy in Pakistan and vice verca. More importantly, Pakistan is not engaged in anti Israeli activities so you guys are not ''interesting'' for the US imperialists. Start to become anti-US and Israeli and look what will happen. Click to expand...

Arian said: Honestly, the guy wasn't actively involved in Iran's nuclear program anymore. He was a main figure in the program in 1990s and early 2000s but when he was assassinated, he had managing roles rather than as a scientist. Also, Iran has an advanced nuclear program with thousands of university graduates working for it.



Yes, but they used satellite-controlled machine guns with AI apparently. They had planned the attack very carefully. It wasn't something that had been executed before anywhere in the world. We are talking about two of the world's best intelligence agencies with huge resources.



The United States and Israel do not feel threatened by Pakistan as much as Iran. Israel is scared of Pakistan's military prowess, granted, but Pakistan is in no way involved in any kind of activities against the interests of the United States or Israel. You're completely harmless for them. Also, Pakistan became a nuclear state in late 80s. So, there's no reason for them to assassinate your nuclear scientists. But I am sure that if they want to, they will. Click to expand...

that's the price one has to pay to become a secret scientist for their nation. they practically have to give up their freedoms both for them and their families. even their wives' tea parties are monitored and scrutinized.you are wrong bro. this is not how the americans nor the isrealis work. Pakistan acts aloof which is why we are considered more dangerous. they don't know what we are planning which is why our scientists and engineers have ALWAYS been the prime target for mossad. but alas, ISI is always two steps ahead of them. they have had some successes where they managed to kill some PAC/Kamra engineers and technicians but to get to the senior engineers and scientists is next to impossible.u.s. and isreal feel VERY threatened by Pakistan, both by Pakistan's silence and military activities around nuclear weapons and missiles. I will even go so far as to say that isreal even feels threatened by China...they know full well how far Chinese government thinks. mossad has been trying to make inroads even in China but thanks to their numerous layers of security and counter intelligence within China, they are thus far failed miserably. but haven't given up, isrealis are nothing if not persistent. coming back to Pakistan, as the cia director james wulzie once said, Pakistani politicians are like lap dogs but Pakistani generals are like wolves, you never know when they will suddenly turn on you. washington may play the diplomacy game with us but isreal feels just far too insecure to rely on american game of diplomacy, they know they are very well within our reach and it'll only take one thermonuclear warhead to get through their iron dome and its game over. but since we are declared nuclear power, the isreali concentration is perhaps less towards "assassinations" now and more towards creating political & economic chaos which would take away our will to use nukes. this is ALSO another reason why they are constantly trying to create chaos in China (hong kong thru their american "friends" for example). they know full well that Pakistan has been given the key to get out of economic pressures by China which is why they want to shake China down into political chaos as well. Recall that post Feb 27, 2019, when Pakistan had readied its nuclear missiles, the u.s. rushed thaads to isreal...that was no coincidence. the isreali support to india had been exposed and soundly defeated which caused the isrealis to panic and go running to washington for thaads. now...that's what makes us so dangerous for them...they know they got caught and the systems they had helped india deploy had been defeated, but they have no idea how we found out and how we defeated them.its our SILENCE that makes us so dangerous to them.