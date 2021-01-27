What's new

Iran tests quantum cryptography on longer distance

1611604523004.png


Researchers at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) have successfully tested a home-grown version of the quantum key distribution (QKD) technology on a relatively long distance of 1,650 meters.

The test carried out on Monday at Tehran’s Milad Tower saw researchers use photons to carry a message encrypted through quantum keys between parties stationed at the tower and the nearby AEOI premises.

AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi and Iranian deputy president for scientific affair Sorena Sattari attended the ceremony to promote the home-grown QKD.

Researchers had previously tested the technology on shorter distances of two meters and 300 meters.

The tests began in 2018 when Iran announced it will become one of the few countries in the world to develop QKD.

The technology uses quantum physics rules to distribute cryptographic keys to remote parties in order to make their communication immune to cyberattacks.

Experts believe QKD would grow in significance in the upcoming years amid increasing demand for more secure channels of communication.

AEOI’s Salehi said his organization is planning to launch a fourth phase of QKD test on a 7-kilometer distance between the Milad Tower and Azadi Tower in Tehran in the near future.

Salehi said the AEOI hopes it could use the QKD for secure communication between the organization’s headquarters in Tehran and a major nuclear site in Fordow in central Iran.

He said the secure channel, planned to come on line in the next one or two years, would be able to carry 90-100 bits per seconds of data through an optic fiber network.

www.presstv.com

Iran tests home-grown quantum cryptography on longer distance

Iran successfully tests its home-grown version of quantum cryptography on a distance of 1,650 meters.
www.presstv.com www.presstv.com
 
gotta hand it to 'em, the more the west tries to suppress them, the better they seem to get. but they SERIOUSLY need to pay very close attention to internal security. the chief scientist getting assassinated in iran's heartland just shows glaring holes in the entire security apparatus of Iran.
 
gotta hand it to 'em, the more the west tries to suppress them, the better they seem to get. but they SERIOUSLY need to pay very close attention to internal security. the chief scientist getting assassinated in iran's heartland just shows glaring holes in the entire security apparatus of Iran.
I won't disagree with you, but to be fair, Fakhrizadeh was on Mossad and CIA assassination lists for nearly 21 years. We now sit here and say that the Iranian security apparatus failed to save his life because he was assassinated, but we don't know how many times their plots to assassinate him were foiled before they finally succeeded.
They had many failures and only one success but everyone is focusing on their single success, forgetting that they had failed to assassinate him for more than 2 decades.
Also, let's not forget that they executed a very sophisticated plot to assassinate him, employing the latest technology.
 
I won't disagree with you, but to be fair, Fakhrizadeh was on Mossad and CIA assassination lists for nearly 21 years. We now sit here and say that the Iranian security apparatus failed to save his life because he was assassinated, but we don't know how many times their plots to assassinate him were foiled before they finally succeeded.
They had many failures and only one success but everyone is focusing on their single success, forgetting that they had failed to assassinate him for more than 2 decades.
Also, let's not forget that they executed a very sophisticated plot to assassinate him, employing the latest technology.
bro that one single success can have disastrous consequences. you think Pakistani scientists aren't on their hit list? they've been trying to assassinate people like Dr. AQ Khan & Dr. Mubarakmand for nearly 50 years. they are more protected than even the highest generals. complacency is just not an option for our security personnel and it should not be so for yours either. there MUST be layers after layers after layers of security that are riddled with opportunities for the enemy to get caught with his pants down when he least suspects it. counter intelligence is a vast topic in its own right. it must ALWAYS be fool proof, every single layer.
 
bro that one single success can have disastrous consequences. you think Pakistani scientists aren't on their hit list? they've been trying to assassinate people like Dr. AQ Khan & Dr. Mubarakmand for nearly 50 years. they are more protected than even the highest generals. complacency is just not an option for our security personnel and it should not be so for yours either. there MUST be layers after layers after layers of security that are riddled with opportunities for the enemy to get caught with his pants down when he least suspects it. counter intelligence is a vast topic in its own right. it must ALWAYS be fool proof, every single layer.
They don't need to target your scientists, cause Pakistan doesn't challenge US policies. scientists Like AQ khan imprisoned by Pakistan itself!
 
bro that one single success can have disastrous consequences. you think Pakistani scientists aren't on their hit list? they've been trying to assassinate people like Dr. AQ Khan & Dr. Mubarakmand for nearly 50 years. they are more protected than even the highest generals. complacency is just not an option for our security personnel and it should not be so for yours either. there MUST be layers after layers after layers of security that are riddled with opportunities for the enemy to get caught with his pants down when he least suspects it. counter intelligence is a vast topic in its own right. it must ALWAYS be fool proof, every single layer.
No offense but Pakistan is not on US radar at all. Pakistan is following a somewhat pro US policy and the few disagreements you have with them can be solved through their embassy in Pakistan and vice verca. More importantly, Pakistan is not engaged in anti Israeli activities so you guys are not ''interesting'' for the US imperialists. Start to become anti-US and Israeli and look what will happen.
 
bro that one single success can have disastrous consequences. you think Pakistani scientists aren't on their hit list? they've been trying to assassinate people like Dr. AQ Khan & Dr. Mubarakmand for nearly 50 years. they are more protected than even the highest generals. complacency is just not an option for our security personnel and it should not be so for yours either. there MUST be layers after layers after layers of security that are riddled with opportunities for the enemy to get caught with his pants down when he least suspects it. counter intelligence is a vast topic in its own right. it must ALWAYS be fool proof, every single layer.
Honestly, the guy wasn't actively involved in Iran's nuclear program anymore. He was a main figure in the program in 1990s and early 2000s but when he was assassinated, he had managing roles rather than as a scientist. Also, Iran has an advanced nuclear program with thousands of university graduates working for it.

Yes, but they used satellite-controlled machine guns with AI apparently. They had planned the attack very carefully. It wasn't something that had been executed before anywhere in the world. We are talking about two of the world's best intelligence agencies with huge resources.

The United States and Israel do not feel threatened by Pakistan as much as Iran. Israel is scared of Pakistan's military prowess, granted, but Pakistan is in no way involved in any kind of activities against the interests of the United States or Israel. You're completely harmless for them. Also, Pakistan became a nuclear state in late 90s. So, there's no reason for them to assassinate your nuclear scientists. But I am sure that if they want to, they will.
 
Lets keep the discussion on topic please. This is a very important development for Iran. Quantum physics is the current unknown frontier and its application will have great implications for us. I am happy Iran is giving it such attention. Iran needs to prioritise quantum physics in the same way it does nanotechnology if not more.
 
They don't need to target your scientists, cause Pakistan doesn't challenge US policies. scientists Like AQ khan imprisoned by Pakistan itself!
that's the price one has to pay to become a secret scientist for their nation. they practically have to give up their freedoms both for them and their families. even their wives' tea parties are monitored and scrutinized.

No offense but Pakistan is not on US radar at all. Pakistan is following a somewhat pro US policy and the few disagreements you have with them can be solved through their embassy in Pakistan and vice verca. More importantly, Pakistan is not engaged in anti Israeli activities so you guys are not ''interesting'' for the US imperialists. Start to become anti-US and Israeli and look what will happen.
you are wrong bro. this is not how the americans nor the isrealis work. Pakistan acts aloof which is why we are considered more dangerous. they don't know what we are planning which is why our scientists and engineers have ALWAYS been the prime target for mossad. but alas, ISI is always two steps ahead of them. they have had some successes where they managed to kill some PAC/Kamra engineers and technicians but to get to the senior engineers and scientists is next to impossible.

Honestly, the guy wasn't actively involved in Iran's nuclear program anymore. He was a main figure in the program in 1990s and early 2000s but when he was assassinated, he had managing roles rather than as a scientist. Also, Iran has an advanced nuclear program with thousands of university graduates working for it.

Yes, but they used satellite-controlled machine guns with AI apparently. They had planned the attack very carefully. It wasn't something that had been executed before anywhere in the world. We are talking about two of the world's best intelligence agencies with huge resources.

The United States and Israel do not feel threatened by Pakistan as much as Iran. Israel is scared of Pakistan's military prowess, granted, but Pakistan is in no way involved in any kind of activities against the interests of the United States or Israel. You're completely harmless for them. Also, Pakistan became a nuclear state in late 80s. So, there's no reason for them to assassinate your nuclear scientists. But I am sure that if they want to, they will.
u.s. and isreal feel VERY threatened by Pakistan, both by Pakistan's silence and military activities around nuclear weapons and missiles. I will even go so far as to say that isreal even feels threatened by China...they know full well how far Chinese government thinks. mossad has been trying to make inroads even in China but thanks to their numerous layers of security and counter intelligence within China, they are thus far failed miserably. but haven't given up, isrealis are nothing if not persistent. coming back to Pakistan, as the cia director james wulzie once said, Pakistani politicians are like lap dogs but Pakistani generals are like wolves, you never know when they will suddenly turn on you. washington may play the diplomacy game with us but isreal feels just far too insecure to rely on american game of diplomacy, they know they are very well within our reach and it'll only take one thermonuclear warhead to get through their iron dome and its game over. but since we are declared nuclear power, the isreali concentration is perhaps less towards "assassinations" now and more towards creating political & economic chaos which would take away our will to use nukes. this is ALSO another reason why they are constantly trying to create chaos in China (hong kong thru their american "friends" for example). they know full well that Pakistan has been given the key to get out of economic pressures by China which is why they want to shake China down into political chaos as well. Recall that post Feb 27, 2019, when Pakistan had readied its nuclear missiles, the u.s. rushed thaads to isreal...that was no coincidence. the isreali support to india had been exposed and soundly defeated which caused the isrealis to panic and go running to washington for thaads. now...that's what makes us so dangerous for them...they know they got caught and the systems they had helped india deploy had been defeated, but they have no idea how we found out and how we defeated them.

its our SILENCE that makes us so dangerous to them.
 
Lets keep the discussion on topic please. This is a very important development for Iran. Quantum physics is the current unknown frontier and its application will have great implications for us. I am happy Iran is giving it such attention. Iran needs to prioritise quantum physics in the same way it does nanotechnology if not more.
can you shed more light on iran's nanotechnology? first time I've heard of this. and fyi, this achievement in using photons to carry messages brings iran one step closer to creating photon radars which means stealth aircrafts will become useless.
 
u.s. and isreal feel VERY threatened by Pakistan, both by Pakistan's silence and military activities around nuclear weapons and missiles. I will even go so far as to say that isreal even feels threatened by China...they know full well how far Chinese government thinks. mossad has been trying to make inroads even in China but thanks to their numerous layers of security and counter intelligence within China, they are thus far failed miserably. but haven't given up, isrealis are nothing if not persistent. coming back to Pakistan, as the cia director james wulzie once said, Pakistani politicians are like lap dogs but Pakistani generals are like wolves, you never know when they will suddenly turn on you. washington may play the diplomacy game with us but isreal feels just far too insecure to rely on american game of diplomacy, they know they are very well within our reach and it'll only take one thermonuclear warhead to get through their iron dome and its game over. but since we are declared nuclear power, the isreali concentration is perhaps less towards "assassinations" now and more towards creating political & economic chaos which would take away our will to use nukes. this is ALSO another reason why they are constantly trying to create chaos in China (hong kong thru their american "friends" for example). they know full well that Pakistan has been given the key to get out of economic pressures by China which is why they want to shake China down into political chaos as well. Recall that post Feb 27, 2019, when Pakistan had readied its nuclear missiles, the u.s. rushed thaads to isreal...that was no coincidence. the isreali support to india had been exposed and soundly defeated which caused the isrealis to panic and go running to washington for thaads. now...that's what makes us so dangerous for them...they know they got caught and the systems they had helped india deploy had been defeated, but they have no idea how we found out and how we defeated them.

its our SILENCE that makes us so dangerous to them.
Out of respect for my good friend Philosopher, let's discuss this topic further somewhere else but I personally believe that the United States and Israel are not that much focused on Pakistan and the animosity between India and Pakistan gives them enough opportunities to contain Pakistan and keep her busy.

Let's continue the discussion in the Iranian Chill Thread if you may.
can you shed more light on iran's nanotechnology? first time I've heard of this. and fyi, this achievement in using photons to carry messages brings iran one step closer to creating photon radars which means stealth aircrafts will become useless.
Iran has heavily invested in nanotechnology since early 2000s. We're also one of the few countries in the world that can produce STM microscopes.
 
Out of respect for my good friend Philosopher, let's discuss this topic further somewhere else but I personally believe that the United States and Israel are not that much focused on Pakistan and the animosity between India and Pakistan gives them enough opportunities to contain Pakistan and keep her busy.

Let's continue the discussion in the Iranian Chill Thread if you may.
sure, link me.
 
can you shed more light on iran's nanotechnology? first time I've heard of this. and fyi, this achievement in using photons to carry messages brings iran one step closer to creating photon radars which means stealth aircrafts will become useless.
Iran is one the top publishers of nanotechnology articles and is currently exporting to 50 nations as shown below. Iran is producing too many products to post, here is a link to see products:

en.nano.ir

IRAN Nanotechnology Innovation Council Products

IRAN Nanotechnology Innovation Council Products
en.nano.ir en.nano.ir

As for the countries being exported to:

"He said 15 industrial sectors in Iran currently use nanotechnology, adding that Iranian nano products have so far been exported to many countries, such as South Korea, Australia, China, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Canada, as well as European, African and Latin American countries."

en.mehrnews.com

Iran exporting Nanotech products to 50 countries

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – According to the Secretary-General of Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC), the country is exporting its manufactured Nanotech products to 50 countries across the world.
en.mehrnews.com en.mehrnews.com
en.mehrnews.com

Iran’s nano exports to hit $1bn by 2025: INIC head

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Head of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), Saeid Sarkar, has revealed plans to increase the value of the country’s exports of nanotechnology enhanced products to $1 billion by 2025.
en.mehrnews.com en.mehrnews.com

Sanctions have made exports harder, but despite that Iran is still exporting a good amount. As for quantum physics, that is something that has great implications in the military sectors such as radars, computing, cryptography etc.
 
Iran is one the top publishers of nanotechnology articles and is currently exporting to 50 nations as shown below:

"He said 15 industrial sectors in Iran currently use nanotechnology, adding that Iranian nano products have so far been exported to many countries, such as South Korea, Australia, China, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia, Canada, as well as European, African and Latin American countries."

en.mehrnews.com

Iran exporting Nanotech products to 50 countries

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – According to the Secretary-General of Iran Nanotechnology Initiative Council (INIC), the country is exporting its manufactured Nanotech products to 50 countries across the world.
en.mehrnews.com en.mehrnews.com
en.mehrnews.com

Iran’s nano exports to hit $1bn by 2025: INIC head

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Head of Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), Saeid Sarkar, has revealed plans to increase the value of the country’s exports of nanotechnology enhanced products to $1 billion by 2025.
en.mehrnews.com en.mehrnews.com

Sanctions have made exports harder, but despite that Iran is still exporting a good amount. As for quantum physics, that is something that has great implications in the military sectors such as radars, computing, cryptography etc.
very interesting...
 
