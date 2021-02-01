What's new

Iran test fired it's solid fuel SLV dubbed Zoljanah

Iran's defense ministry successfully performed a sub-orbital launch of Zoljanah SLV. Zoljanah is a 3 stage SLV, with solid fuel engines at first and second stages and liquid engine for the third stage. this SLV can compete with world's current carriers and will become Iran's platform for launching light satellites with up to 220kg cargo into 500km circular orbit. Zoljana was built to reduce the costs and increase the launch speed, and as it can be launched from mobile launchers, this gives Iran the ability to reach Sun-synchronous orbit.

Zoljanah's first stage engine with 1.5m diameter can produce 75 tonne of thrust and can be upgraded to 100 tonne as well. first stage will reach 15km altitude in 70 seconds. second and third stages have 1.5m and 1.25 diameter as well.




Sarir SLV for launching 1 ton cargo into 1000km orbit and Sorush Slv for launching 15 tonne into 200km orbit (or equivalent cargo in GEO) are among the future projects.

ماهواره بر سوخت جامد ذوالجناح با موفقیت آزمایش شد | خبرگزاری فارس
سخنگوی فضایی وزارت دفاع: با پرتاب ماهواره‌بر ذوالجناح به قوی‌ترین موتور سوخت جامد دست یافتیم | خبرگزاری فارس
 
Looks great, nice work Iran.
 
