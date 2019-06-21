Iran tells allies in the Middle East to avoid provoking the US in the coming weeks

Trump or even Mike are thinking for 24 election as it's clear they have lost the recent one .. and I don't think GOP could ignore his political weight (funny but true and if these 2 remain alive till then) and his supporters in next race so anything that could jeopardize his possible reelection would be avoided by him ... moreover Trump has not really started any war and his campaign promise was to stop all wars to return troops home ... so I think the threats' war or the notion of weekly sanctions are just for keeping pressure on Iran and providing next administration more cards to play in any possible talks.

And since then a news agency knows what has been told by IRGC? esp for a country that provoked Trump for the past 4 years on the daily basis?

But anyhow we must be ready all the time as he is not stable.