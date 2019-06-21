Iran tells allies in the Middle East to avoid provoking the US in the coming weeks

Dariush the Great
Jan 28, 2020
Iran's allies on high alert in Trump's final weeks in office - Coronavirus Global Pandemic
globalpandemic.net
BAGHDAD — Iran has instructed allies across the Middle East to be on high alert and avoid provoking tensions with the U.S. that could give an outgoing Trump administration cause to launch attacks in the U.S. president’s final weeks in office, Iraqi officials have said.