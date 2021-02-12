What's new

Iran takes delivery of COVAXIN from India

poor indians trying hard day and night to show that the world (for them world is few countries of course) is using indians so called vaccine copied from somewhere :cheesy: :lol:
 
Copied from where? LOL

Poor Pakistanis have no vaccines of their own and have to depend on made in India Covishield vaccines but have plenty of jibes to make against India who saving lives around the world with it's vaccines.
Iran will buy UK and Chinese vaccine:

Iran To Buy Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine From China And India

Iran will buy the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India’s Serum Institute if they are approved by China and India, after the Supreme Leader banned Western Covid-19 vaccines.
Read this press TV report

Iran takes delivery of 150k doses of COVAXIN from India

A first batch of coronavirus vaccines made in India arrives in Iran.
