What's new

Featured Iran sympathizes with Pakistan over terrorist attacks on troops

Aspen

Aspen

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2019
2,277
1
4,062
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Soft-Warning
Iran sympathizes with Pakistan over terrorist attacks on troops



Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attacks on Pakistani troops in Ormara and Quetta over the past two days and expressed sympathy with the government and people of the country.

Rejecting all forms of terrorism, he stressed the need for the participation of all countries in the region in the ongoing fight against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters and sponsors of terrorist acts.

As many as 12 Pakistani army personnel were killed on Thursday in two separate attacks in Balochistan's Gwadar district and the North Waziristan tribal district.

At least six security personnel were killed in the first incident after a convoy of state-run Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) was attacked on the coastal highway in Balochistan's Ormara.

In another incident, six Pakistan Army personnel were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near the Razmak area of North Waziristan.

en.irna.ir

Iran sympathizes with Pakistan over terrorist attacks on troops

Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attacks on Pakistani troops in Ormara and Quetta over the past two days and expressed sympathy with the government and people of the country.
en.irna.ir en.irna.ir
 
G

gulli

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2017
431
-5
256
Country
India
Location
India
In the process they also condemned God for making Human beings. If you can't handle your local situation dosent mean blaming India will do allot of good to the situation.
 
O

Osiris

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2015
2,339
-29
2,024
Country
India
Location
United States
Pakistanis members here like to proudly claim that, Indian soldiers in Kashmir are fair game for "Kashmiri freedom fighters".

So why are Pakistani soldiers not a fair game for "Baloch freedom fighters"

To this they respond that "Kashmir is a disputed territory between India and Pakistan"

To which I ask ...disputed territory or not ..how does it matter ..are freedom movements only legitimate in Disputed territories?

Was East Pakistan a disputed territory ..yet they had a legitimate freedom movement ..and now are a free a country.

Pakistan ..you can not have it both ways.. either terrorism against soldiers is wrong everywhere or it isn't.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,229
0
4,986
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Osiris said:
Pakistanis members here like to proudly claim that, Indian soldiers in Kashmir are fair game for "Kashmiri freedom fighters".

So why are Pakistani soldiers not a fair game for "Baloch freedom fighters"

To this they respond that "Kashmir is a disputed territory between India and Pakistan"

To which I ask ...disputed territory or not ..how does it matter ..are freedom movements only legitimate in Disputed territories?

Was East Pakistan a disputed territory ..yet they had a legitimate freedom movement ..and now are a free a country.

Pakistan ..you can not have it both ways.. either terrorism against soldiers is wrong everywhere or it isn't.
Click to expand...
It would be a fair game if those insurgents were genuine and in majority. In Kashmir Pakistan supports separatists openly, hence india is our open enemy. Does iran do the same? If they think there is genuine insurgency then y dnt they support them openly? Why take money from indians and destabilize the region while asking Pakistan to be friends? Do you see the difference in both situations and iranian hipocrasy?
 
O

Osiris

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2015
2,339
-29
2,024
Country
India
Location
United States
TNT said:
It would be a fair game if those insurgents were genuine and in majority. In Kashmir Pakistan supports separatists openly, hence india is our open enemy. Does iran do the same? If they think there is genuine insurgency then y dnt they support them openly? Why take money from indians and destabilize the region while asking Pakistan to be friends? Do you see the difference in both situations and iranian hipocrasy?
Click to expand...
Genuine ?.. any one who is ready give his life for a cause .. genuinely believes in the cause.

In Majority ? ..There are hardly 250 insurgents in Kashmir at any given point. I believe Balochistan would have similar numbers if not higher.

India also openly supports Balochistan's freedom struggle.. because as you said .. Pakistan is an enemy.

So no... don't see a difference.. between a bad terrorist and a good one.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
7,347
15
15,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Osiris said:
Pakistanis members here like to proudly claim that, Indian soldiers in Kashmir are fair game for "Kashmiri freedom fighters".

So why are Pakistani soldiers not a fair game for "Baloch freedom fighters"

To this they respond that "Kashmir is a disputed territory between India and Pakistan"

To which I ask ...disputed territory or not ..how does it matter ..are freedom movements only legitimate in Disputed territories?

Was East Pakistan a disputed territory ..yet they had a legitimate freedom movement ..and now are a free a country.

Pakistan ..you can not have it both ways.. either terrorism against soldiers is wrong everywhere or it isn't.
Click to expand...
Why are you crying here? Do you think we care about your narrative? Perhaps you have been misinformed.
 
G

Gilljutt

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 9, 2020
20
0
3
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
The original article makes no mention of India, yet India magically appears in the Pdf topic title.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
7,347
15
15,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Aspen said:
Iran sympathizes with Pakistan over terrorist attacks on troops



Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attacks on Pakistani troops in Ormara and Quetta over the past two days and expressed sympathy with the government and people of the country.

Rejecting all forms of terrorism, he stressed the need for the participation of all countries in the region in the ongoing fight against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters and sponsors of terrorist acts.

As many as 12 Pakistani army personnel were killed on Thursday in two separate attacks in Balochistan's Gwadar district and the North Waziristan tribal district.

At least six security personnel were killed in the first incident after a convoy of state-run Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) was attacked on the coastal highway in Balochistan's Ormara.

In another incident, six Pakistan Army personnel were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near the Razmak area of North Waziristan.

en.irna.ir

Iran sympathizes with Pakistan over terrorist attacks on troops

Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attacks on Pakistani troops in Ormara and Quetta over the past two days and expressed sympathy with the government and people of the country.
en.irna.ir en.irna.ir
Click to expand...
To be clear, he has condemned the terror attacks. Nowhere has he linked India to said attacks - this is your addition to the title. I would be amazed if Iran dared to call out its ancient brother Hindustan by name or even by inference. Your title misleading.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
7,347
15
15,657
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Osiris said:
What do you care about then ?
Click to expand...
30-40% of Kashmir is free and in Pakistani hands. They are very happy to be free.

The Indian occupied Kashmiris are not happy. Even Abdullah and Mufti are raging against your lot.

Balochistan has no part of it in Indian hands. Again, they are happy.

The common theme here is being controlled by Delhi or not. People suffering under such control are unhappy. People free of Delhi's reach want it to stay that way.
 
R

Romeoo250

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 22, 2020
34
0
40
Country
Pakistan
Location
Kuwait
ENDIA is terror financer all nonboring country's are facing Hindutva terror modie is fucking RSS NAZIE member he is terrorizing Muslims in India and in the region so India have to be dismember if the region want peace thats is the only option left.
 
O

Osiris

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2015
2,339
-29
2,024
Country
India
Location
United States
masterchief_mirza said:
30-40% of Kashmir is free and in Pakistani hands. They are very happy to be free.

The Indian occupied Kashmiris are not happy. Even Abdullah and Mufti are raging against your lot.

Balochistan has no part of it in Indian hands. Again, they are happy.

The common theme here is being controlled by Delhi or not. People suffering under such control are unhappy. People free of Delhi's reach want it to stay that way.
Click to expand...
Are Baloch happy, is that why they kill Punjabis ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
How Pakistan wants to take advantage of ME crisis
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
Irfan Baloch
Irfan Baloch
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
1
Views
492
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
The SC
Relentless Propaganda : Redux for Iran
Replies
0
Views
430
The SC
The SC
fatman17
The South Asian Vortex
Replies
2
Views
522
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
3K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top