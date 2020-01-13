Iran sympathizes with Pakistan over terrorist attacks on troops Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attacks on Pakistani troops in Ormara and Quetta over the past two days and expressed sympathy with the government and people of the country.

Tehran, Oct 16, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attacks on Pakistani troops in Ormara and Quetta over the past two days and expressed sympathy with the government and people of the country.Rejecting all forms of terrorism, he stressed the need for the participation of all countries in the region in the ongoing fight against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters and sponsors of terrorist acts.As many as 12 Pakistani army personnel were killed on Thursday in two separate attacks in Balochistan's Gwadar district and the North Waziristan tribal district.At least six security personnel were killed in the first incident after a convoy of state-run Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) was attacked on the coastal highway in Balochistan's Ormara.In another incident, six Pakistan Army personnel were killed after an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near the Razmak area of North Waziristan.