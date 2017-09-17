What's new

Iran Summons Turkish Envoy over President Erdogan’s Comments

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Turkey’s ambassador in protest at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “interventionist” comments during a recent visit to Baku, the ministry’s spokesperson said.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Friday that ambassador of Turkey to Tehran has been summoned over the “interventionist and unacceptable” remarks that Turkish President Erdogan has made during his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Iranian Foreign Minister’s assistant and director general of Eurasia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Tehran on Friday, December 11, 2020, to voice Iran’s strong protest against the Turkish president’s comments, Khatibzadeh added.

The envoy has been reminded that the Islamic Republic of Iran demands an immediate explanation from the Turkish government for the issue, the spokesman noted.
The Turkish ambassador has been also notified that “the era of territorial claims and warmongering and expansionist empires” has ended long ago, Khatibzadeh added.

“It was made clear to the Turkish ambassador that the Islamic Republic of Iran would not allow anybody to meddle in issues about its territorial integrity, and as its (Iran’s) glorious history testifies, it would not cede even an inch when it comes to its national security,” Khatibzadeh underlined.
His comments came after Turkish President Erdogan provoked controversy when he recited lines from a folk song that laments partitioning of the lands inhabited by Azeri people by the Aras river.
The border river of Aras separates northwestern Iranian territories from the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He should educate himself about history of that region.

main-qimg-e1e2ba255431c7f5499cb81d6b7636da.png
 
But that territory has shrinked each time you claimed such glory.
 
The trolls are going to be rushing into this thread and run amok pretty soon. I can already smell the sewage being dredged up by some members...
 
If he is not careful 30% of his kurdish (Persian) inhibited land will join the Persian motherland.
 
Indeed, otherwise it may end up much larger than twice the size of Turkey's territory, as it is today. But why would people fight when they could remain friends?
You sound like a very wise man. I think Erdogan could use your wisdom to stop thinking that he is some kind of Sultan (which he's not) and remember that next time a coup happens, he will have fewer friends that would support him. He's making too many enemies recently.
 
Maybe he is only preemptively reacting to your statement of threat.
 
Maybe one of Iran's proxy said something.

I don't think he would purposely sabotage a working relationship with Iran despite both countries pursuing different strategic agendas.
 
Indians lament this way on partition every day but we dont give them two hoots..your sensitivity to this is itself an issue. There was no need for an explanation as nothing explicit was said..Azeris live on both sides of the border and its in the interest of thergional peace that there is harmony among them regardless of their nationalities or allegiances.
i just want to comment on that last map.
There was also a time when we ruled Persia from Lahore regardless how short lived it was. but we dont talk about it becuase it doesnt matter in todays world.Some Iranian folks here should stop using history to justify themselves as a leader of the iranic world.Using your own logic Iran has no right to remind a country like tajikistan ,afghanistan,pakistan or iraq of their glorius cyrus rule . .It doesnt help..It started the day you took the name 'Iran' instead of persia..
1607716642104.png
 
Or maybe you just don't like Iran and you are looking for excuses to whitewash a stupid move by Sultan.

Sometimes greed makes people do really stupid things. Sultans are prone to greed.
 
We can leave it at maybe then.

Pakistan can mediate between Turkey and Iran to clear out the misunderstandings.
 
