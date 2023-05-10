What's new

Iran successfully tests home- made rocket with thermobaric warhead

BHAN85

BHAN85

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Ground Force successfully tested on Sunday the locally manufactured Fajr-5 missile, which is equipped with a thermobaric warhead, Iranian Tasnim news agency reported.

Tigers

Tigers

I'm surprised but then not really. Iranian rocket technology is advanced but their economy is so bad that they may never mass produce these in sufficient numbers.
 

