The Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Ground Force successfully tested on Sunday the locally manufactured Fajr-5 missile, which is equipped with a thermobaric warhead, Iranian Tasnim news agency reported.
Iran successfully tests home- made rocket with thermobaric warhead
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Ground Force successfully tested on Sunday the locally manufactured Fajr-5 missile, which is equipped with a thermobaric warhead, Iranian Tasnim news agency rep...
www.middleeastmonitor.com