Iran Stresses Need for Peace, Stability in Jordan

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Iran reacted to the recent political developments in Jordan, stressing the need to maintain peace and stability in the Arab country.

In remarks on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh emphasized the necessity for peace and stability in Jordan.He also warned that tensions and instability in West Asian nations would serve the interests of the Zionist regime, saying there are always signs of Israeli intervention in every sedition in Islamic countries.Highlighting the need for friendly relations between Iran and Jordan, the spokesman said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any domestic instability and foreign interference, and believes that all internal affairs of countries must be pursued within the framework of law.”The Iranian spokesman’s comments came after the half-brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah II said he has been placed under house arrest and accused the kingdom’s “ruling system” of corruption, incompetence and harassment.Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein’s videotaped statement on Saturday came after Jordan’s military denied reports of the former crown prince’s arrest, but said he had been asked to “stop some movements and activities that are being used to target Jordan’s security and stability”.The military said the warning to Prince Hamza was part of a broader, continuing security investigation in which a former minister, a junior member of the royal family and unnamed others were detained.