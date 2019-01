Press TV quotes reporter claiming her hijab had been forcibly removed and she was only offered pork to eat







An American-born journalist working for Iran ‘s state TV broadcaster has reportedly been arrested after flying into the US. Press TV interrupted its broadcast on Wednesday to report Marzieh Hashemi was arrested after she arrived at St Louis Lambert International Airport on Sunday.





In The English-language Iranian broadcaster, citing family members, said its TV presenter and documentary film maker was taken into FBI custody and brought to Washington, DC.In a report on its website , Press TV said Ms Hashemi, “a mother and a grandmother”, had “travelled to the United States to visit her family members, including her brother, who is suffering from cancer”.

“Her relatives were unable to contact her, and she was allowed to contact her daughter only two days after her arrest,” it added.



