Iran Starts 60% Uranium Enrichment

How a Terror act against Iran backfires.. This is huge..Iran going from 20% to 60% ..nuclear bomb is now clearly insight...Nathan_yahoo must be wetting his pants.. :azn: :azn::azn:

Iran has announced today in a letter to the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency that it would begin 60% enrichment, he said.

Another 1,000 centrifuges with 50% more capacity will be added to the machines in Natanz, in addition to replacing the damaged ones, he added.

Earlier, after the recent sabotage of the Natanz enrichment facility, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi announced that a new generation of machines will be installed in Natanz and several other technical measures will be announced this week.

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Sunday that an incident took place in a part of the electricity distribution network of Shahid Ahmadi Roshan facility in Natanz.

Following the incident, AEOI Chief Ali-Akbar Salehi slammed the “act of sabotage”, noting that the international community, as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), must deal with such “nuclear terrorism” that targets Iran’s facilities.

en.mehrnews.com

Iran starts 60% enrichment: Araghchi
TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced the beginning of 60% enrichment in the Natanz Enrichment Facility.
en.mehrnews.com
en.mehrnews.com
 
Trango Towers said:
That's just dumb...get the bomb and then get the propulsion
According to the latest indications many Iranians now share your view...if being punished for having a bomb you may as well have the bomb.

Leadership will soon have to come in-line with what population is demanding....every act of sabotage has made this more evident..hopefully by June and new government we will see your recommendation being implemented..
 
Started ..9 grams per hour......First grams of 60% enriched Uranium produced at Natanz last night at 4am. . Road to the Bomb is now paved :cheesy:

 
Trench Broom said:
It's good because it gives Israel more targets to obliterate.

Bombing Iran is as easy as pie 8-)
Do not worry Jew....Israel will soon become Iran's bitch....Persian will tell you "jump" and all you will reply.."how far"....that is how a mouse your size should behave in front of a lion.:azn::azn:..by the way how are those swimming lessons coming along!!!...
 
aryobarzan said:
Do not worry Jew....Israel will soon become Iran's bitch....Persian will tell you "jump" and all you will reply.."how far"....that is how a mouse your size should behave in front of a lion.:azn::azn:..by the way how are those swimming lessons coming along!!!...
The "lions" are currently queuing up for basic goods like bread in their collapsed economy.

And wasting billions of dollars on nuclear projects that Israel then blows up.

For 40+ years these so-called "lions" have been chanting about death to Israel and America. All I see is more Iranians escaping to the west and the rest begging for family abroad to send them medication etc.

Try and find some bread for 50,000 rial before declaring you're going to destroy entire nations LOL
 
Trench Broom said:
The "lions" are currently queuing up for basic goods like bread in their collapsed economy.

And wasting billions of dollars on nuclear projects that Israel then blows up.

For 40+ years these so-called "lions" have been chanting about death to Israel and America. All I see is more Iranians escaping to the west and the rest begging for family abroad to send them medication etc.

Try and find some bread for 50,000 rial before declaring you're going to destroy entire nations LOL
Persian do not "talk" big shit like turks do...Iran will remove you from middle east. ..you can go to US but I see even American population is being fed up with Jews..remember the chant "you do not replace us". This is what your best protectors are now saying about you... I feel sorry for your kind....no friend and no place to go..even Alaska will not accept you...so what are you going to do...well I have a solution...Change religion become Shia muslim and Persian will settle you in Iran desert ..They put a wall around you (you already used to it any way) and you will live trouble free..!..:azn::azn:
 
