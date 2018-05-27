Iran, South Korea agree on transfer of Iran’s assets Tehran, Feb 22, IRNA – Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmat and South Korean Ambassador to Tehran on Monday agreed on how to transfer and spend part of Iran’s assets in Korean banks.

In the meeting convened at the request of South Korean embassy, an agreement on transfer of Iran's assets to specified destinations and CBI's decision on amount of the transfer and destination banks were determined, according to CBI Public Relations Office.South Koran Ambassador said that his Government was ready to take any measure required to use all Iran's assets in South Korea and there was no cap or limitations.Welcoming the approach by South Korea, Hemmati said that the Islamic Republic of Iran, however, would stand up for its rights regarding damages caused by non-cooperation by Korean banks in recent years.He underlined that South Korea had to do a lot to remedy the negative background.The Islamic Republic of Iran has been prevented from using its assets with Korean banks, due to the Korean banks' full cooperation with the US maximum pressure against Iran, Hemmat said.Korean banks' debt to Iran amount to 9.2 billion dollars, according to Korean New Agency Yonhap.