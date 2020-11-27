Iran should use Persian Jews in Israel to retaliate for MEK operatives in Iran

The sentiment is appreciated but the practicality of such a course of action isn't there.If Mossad is using MEK operatives in Iran to carry out assassinations for Israel, then Iran should use Persian Jews in Israel to carry out retaliation for Iran.
Yeah Jews are not sellouts except some actually are:Persian jews or any other jews are vey loyal to the motherland Israel and why shouldn't they be they are not like us muslims that kill each other.
Aww don't invite the PDF jew gang smhYeah Jews are not sellouts except some actually are:
Nuclear whistleblower Vanunu denied permission to leave IsraelHigh court rejects petition from man who revealed country’s nuclear secrets in 1986www.irishtimes.com
@500 @Natan @DavidSling
Persian Jews in Israel are loyal to IsraelLol why do you think they migrated to Israel in the first place? They have no loyalty for Iran
Best course of action is a limited-scale military strike (drones, CM, BM) against military targets or a similar HVT
The stakes are not the same as in January, Israel has much more limited capabilities to retaliate than the US
Or simply kick out all Jews from Iran. These Irani Jews of Isfahan or waiting for their messayah, which according to hadith will emerge from Isphahan. Just kick all of them out.If Mossad is using MEK operatives in Iran to carry out assassinations for Israel, then Iran should use Persian Jews in Israel to carry out retaliation for Iran.
Too much effort and too much risk of the operative becoming a double agent, best response to this terror attack is a military response. Everyone knows it was Israel and everyone knows the US greenlit the operation, Iran can only respond to one. And the stakes of attacking the former are much less than the latter.Persian Jews in Israel are loyal to Israel
Persian Jews in Iran are loyal to Iran
What you need is to find some Persian Jews in Iran who are willing to become Iranian operatives in Israel, then have them "immigrate" to Israel. They will pretend to be pro-Israel fleeing Iran and blend in with the rest of the right wing Persian Jews in Israel while secretly operating on behalf of Iran.
I don't see any downsides of this plan.
Put that in the 'Bad Optics: 101' bookOr simply kick out all Jews from Iran. These Irani Jews of Isfahan or waiting for their messayah, which according to hadith will emerge from Isphahan. Just kick all of them out.
The operatives aren't going to be recruited in Israel dumbass.Whereas the Persians in Israel love Israel, are free and prosperous. Much harder to recruit.