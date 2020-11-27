What's new

Iran should use Persian Jews in Israel to retaliate for MEK operatives in Iran

If Mossad is using MEK operatives in Iran to carry out assassinations for Israel, then Iran should use Persian Jews in Israel to carry out retaliation for Iran.
 
I don't think it is as easy ... the Mossad has pretty notorious counter espionage surveillance. Doing this would likely be a failure and give Israel more openings for attacks in Iran.
 
Lol why do you think they migrated to Israel in the first place? They have no loyalty for Iran

Best course of action is a limited-scale military strike (drones, CM, BM) against military targets or a similar HVT

The stakes are not the same as in January, Israel has much more limited capabilities to retaliate than the US
 
If Mossad is using MEK operatives in Iran to carry out assassinations for Israel, then Iran should use Persian Jews in Israel to carry out retaliation for Iran.
The sentiment is appreciated but the practicality of such a course of action isn't there.

Iranian-Jews living in Israel who are themselves Israeli citizens are often quite pro-Israel (voting rightwing) and would not want to be used by the I.R.I. in killing their fellow countrymen. These people hold little to no loyalty to the land of their forefathers (meaning Iran) so relying on them for anything would be a colossal waste of time and potentially back-fire since I would imagine many of them have been instructed by the Israeli-state to take up on such an offer in order to act as a double-spy or something along those lines.

Iran's response has to be measured or significant in order to establish some level of deterrence but I fear that reality has long since pasted due to the current paradigm we find ourselves in.

Israel and the United States along with the controlled PGC Arab states have accepted Iran's means of retaliation and are working under a regime that allows for them to attack without much worry of an Iranian reciprocal action. Really doesn't seem to bother them as they can effectively get away with killing Hajj Qassem-Soleimani with Iran just destroying some material in Iraq. If that's the cost:loss ratio you're working with then I'd say its pretty much in your favor (U.S./Israel side).
 
Persian jews or any other jews are vey loyal to the motherland Israel and why shouldn't they be they are not like us muslims that kill each other.
 
Lol why do you think they migrated to Israel in the first place? They have no loyalty for Iran

Best course of action is a limited-scale military strike (drones, CM, BM) against military targets or a similar HVT

The stakes are not the same as in January, Israel has much more limited capabilities to retaliate than the US
Persian Jews in Israel are loyal to Israel
Persian Jews in Iran are loyal to Iran

What you need is to find some Persian Jews in Iran who are willing to become Iranian operatives in Israel, then have them "immigrate" to Israel. They will pretend to be pro-Israel fleeing Iran and blend in with the rest of the right wing Persian Jews in Israel while secretly operating on behalf of Iran.

I don't see any downsides of this plan.
 
If Mossad is using MEK operatives in Iran to carry out assassinations for Israel, then Iran should use Persian Jews in Israel to carry out retaliation for Iran.
Or simply kick out all Jews from Iran. These Irani Jews of Isfahan or waiting for their messayah, which according to hadith will emerge from Isphahan. Just kick all of them out.
 
Persian Jews in Israel are loyal to Israel
Persian Jews in Iran are loyal to Iran

What you need is to find some Persian Jews in Iran who are willing to become Iranian operatives in Israel, then have them "immigrate" to Israel. They will pretend to be pro-Israel fleeing Iran and blend in with the rest of the right wing Persian Jews in Israel while secretly operating on behalf of Iran.

I don't see any downsides of this plan.
Too much effort and too much risk of the operative becoming a double agent, best response to this terror attack is a military response. Everyone knows it was Israel and everyone knows the US greenlit the operation, Iran can only respond to one. And the stakes of attacking the former are much less than the latter.
Or simply kick out all Jews from Iran. These Irani Jews of Isfahan or waiting for their messayah, which according to hadith will emerge from Isphahan. Just kick all of them out.
Put that in the 'Bad Optics: 101' book
 
It's easy to recruit people within an oppressive and economically stagnant state where the regime is hated. This is why recruiting operatives in Iran is so easy. You probably only have to pay them in bread and coffee.

Whereas the Persians in Israel love Israel, are free and prosperous. Much harder to recruit.
 
Whereas the Persians in Israel love Israel, are free and prosperous. Much harder to recruit.
The operatives aren't going to be recruited in Israel dumbass.

You would know that if you bothered to read what I wrote above. Now f*** off.
 
