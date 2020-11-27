Iran should use Persian Jews in Israel to retaliate for MEK operatives in Iran

Aspen said: If Mossad is using MEK operatives in Iran to carry out assassinations for Israel, then Iran should use Persian Jews in Israel to carry out retaliation for Iran. Click to expand...

The sentiment is appreciated but the practicality of such a course of action isn't there.Iranian-Jews living in Israel who are themselves Israeli citizens are often quite pro-Israel (voting rightwing) and would not want to be used by the I.R.I. in killing their fellow countrymen. These people hold little to no loyalty to the land of their forefathers (meaning Iran) so relying on them for anything would be a colossal waste of time and potentially back-fire since I would imagine many of them have been instructed by the Israeli-state to take up on such an offer in order to act as a double-spy or something along those lines.Iran's response has to be measured or significant in order to establish some level of deterrence but I fear that reality has long since pasted due to the current paradigm we find ourselves in.Israel and the United States along with the controlled PGC Arab states have accepted Iran's means of retaliation and are working under a regime that allows for them to attack without much worry of an Iranian reciprocal action. Really doesn't seem to bother them as they can effectively get away with killing Hajj Qassem-Soleimani with Iran just destroying some material in Iraq. If that's the cost:loss ratio you're working with then I'd say its pretty much in your favor (U.S./Israel side).